Models used for illustrative purposes only

Psoriasis can appear at any age, but most people actually experience their first flare between the ages of 13 and 35.[1] Todd was only 16 when he first noticed red and flaky patches on parts of his body like his scalp. Shortly thereafter, his dermatologist diagnosed him with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This wasn’t the first time Todd heard of the condition, however. His mom, who also has moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, assured him that it wasn’t contagious and that he could find a way to manage his symptoms and carry on as a “normal” teen.

By age 18, Todd was balancing college applications, soccer, a social life and his symptoms. During this time, Todd struggled with feelings of hopelessness and frustration. This frustration would sometimes progress into anger, but he didn’t know where to direct this anger. “You can’t be angry at your skin, right?” Todd said.

Plaques on his knees and elbows were the most bothersome, and at that point Todd’s dermatologist recommended he try topical treatments. He started to see improvement on his skin clearance, but soon after noticed the same flakes and itchy patches return. “I was feeling frustrated seeing my symptoms worsen and spread across my body,” he reflected. Todd knew this type of treatment would not be suitable long term.

Todd’s journey to find an effective treatment for his moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis would take him and his dermatologist nearly two decades before Todd learned of a treatment called ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab-asmn). After doing some research and consulting his dermatologist, Todd was scheduled to receive his first two starter doses of ILUMYA®. After that, he only receives an injection four times a year.

ILUMYA® is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections, pills (systemic therapy), or phototherapy (treatment using ultraviolet or UV light). ILUMYA® helps most adult patients achieve clear or almost clear skin in as little as 12 weeks and is proven to be effective for psoriasis of the scalp. The most common side effects include upper respiratory infections, injection site reactions and diarrhea.

After a few months of treatment, Todd began to see improvement in his skin. While some patients might experience side effects such as upper respiratory infections, injection site reactions and diarrhea, he did not. Todd, who is now a high school teacher and soccer coach, can easily manage the quarterly dosing around his personal schedule and is relieved to have finally found the right treatment for him. “I am grateful to have found a treatment that allows me to keep teaching and coaching without worrying about missing a dose.”

Do you have an inspiring story to share about your experience with ILUMYA®? Join Todd and other ILUMYA® patients by sharing your story. Visit https://www.ilumya.com/your-story for more information.

What is ILUMYA®?

ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab-asmn) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections, pills (systemic therapy), or phototherapy (treatment using ultraviolet or UV light).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about ILUMYA®?

Do not use ILUMYA® if you have had a severe allergic reaction to ILUMYA® or any of its ingredients.

Get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:

feel faint

trouble breathing or throat tightness

swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue or throat

chest tightness

skin rash

ILUMYA® is a medicine that may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with ILUMYA® and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with ILUMYA® if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with ILUMYA®.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:

fever, sweats, or chills

muscle aches

weight loss

cough

warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis

diarrhea or stomach pain

shortness of breath

burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal

blood in your phlegm (mucus)

Before receiving ILUMYA®, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section “What is the most important information I should know about ILUMYA ® ?”

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB

recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine (immunization). You should avoid receiving live vaccines during treatment with ILUMYA ® .

. are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if ILUMYA ® can harm your unborn baby.

can harm your unborn baby. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if ILUMYA® passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

It is not known if ILUMYA® is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

What are the possible side effects of ILUMYA®?

ILUMYA® may cause serious side effects. See “What is the most important information I should know about ILUMYA®?”

The most common side effects of ILUMYA® include upper respiratory infections, injection site reactions and diarrhea. These are not all of the possible side effects of ILUMYA®. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report any negative side effects of ILUMYA® to FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You are also encouraged to report side effects or ADEs (adverse drug events) to our Drug Safety Department at 1-800-406-7984 or drug.safetyUSA@sunpharma.com (preferred) with as much information as available.

Please read the full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for ILUMYA® and discuss any questions with your doctor.

ILUMYA® is a registered trademark of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2023 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

[1] “Children With Psoriasis.” The National Psoriasis Foundation. https://www.psoriasis.org/children-with-psoriasis/#:~:text=Approximately%20one%2Dthird%20of%20those,like%20eczema%20and%20diaper%20rash.