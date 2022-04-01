Whether you spend your Saturday nights out with your friends, watching your favorite movie, or hosting a dinner party, the best way to wrap up your weekend is to gather with your favorite people for the best meal of the day—brunch.

Brunch is the magical combination of breakfast and lunch tied up in a bow of delicious breakfast food and the occasional mimosa. However, not all of the recipes in the brunch repertoire are healthy. But you can still have your quiche and eat it, too. This list of delectable fan-favorites is sure to be a hit at your next brunch and meet your nutritional needs. From pancakes to omelets, let there be brunch!

This protein-packed, leafy green breakfast isn’t just good for your body; it’s excellent for introducing to your brunch buddies, too. This savory dish from Eating Bird Food is tasty, easy to make, and has the perfect mixture of texture and flavor. Plus, the recipe is entirely flexible, meaning you can add more greens, more sweet potatoes, or more eggs depending on your preferences or dietary needs. What’s even better is the featured ingredient—avocado! This healthy fat is great for your body and adds an incredible balance to the dish’s flavor. Best of all, the recipe boasts a total cook time of just 16 minutes. Try and beat that with tiny sandwiches!

If finger foods are more your brunch speed, these Mediterranean-reminiscent appetizers are a trendy addition to your Sunday morning spread. This recipe from Food.com is low-carb, low-calorie, and jam-packed with a bursting, tangy flavor. Since the ingredients are simple, you have infinite opportunities to add your favorite garnishes and spices to make this dish your own. Plus, they’re perfect for serving at your mid-morning get-together. In under 30 minutes, you can have a dozen mini-treats readily available to enjoy alongside a sparkling mimosa.

Avocado Toast

The classic yet ever-delicious avocado toast is delicious and incredibly simple for any gathering but never fails to satisfy your Sunday-morning cravings. With endless ways to customize and personalize avocado toast to your liking, you’re sure to please every guest at your brunch. If you like spice, try adding red pepper flakes. If you’re a fan of tang, try citrus garnish. Your breakfast will be brimming with healthy polyunsaturated fats.

Pancakes are arguably one of the greatest possible ways to start your day. The fluffy texture, sweet syrup, and delicious toppings make it easy to enjoy your morning. However, although these toppings are delectable, they aren’t always nutritionally valuable. But, you’re in luck! This superfood recipe from Domestic Gothess replaces regular flour with white spelt flour and ground oats, which have much more fiber and keep you full for more extended time periods. It calls for sweetening the batter using bananas rather than cups of sugar. These pancakes are perfect for maintaining your healthy diet while enjoying a classic breakfast favorite.

This recipe is bursting with both flavor and protein. Plus, the tangy taste of this recipe from Food, Faith, Fitness is sure to be a hit at your brunch gathering. The savory mixture of seasoned grilled chicken and goat cheese, all garnished with a pesto sauce, is a wonderful main course. It takes fewer than 10 minutes to cook and prepare and can be ready to serve faster than it takes you to finish an episode of your favorite show! It’s sure to become a fan-favorite anywhere you choose to serve it.

No matter which of these recipes you choose to share at your next brunch, you’re sure to help yourself (and everyone else!) start the day with tasty dishes that are healthy and satisfying!