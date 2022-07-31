Late summer is a magical time of year when life seems exponentially more exciting. Nothing elevates a summer outing like a light, refreshing dish, whether you’re partial to a good picnic, a delicious barbecue, or a trip to the beach, lake, or reservoir.

After all, summer has a unique airy, bouncy feel that leaves you and your companions more energized and excited for the coming adventures of the day. Why not find the perfect recipe to match that unrecognizable feeling?

Summer recipes are commonly tangy, fresh, and shareable. Thankfully, you can find these flavors in healthy recipes perfect for beating the summer sun’s heat. The recipes below are the ideal refreshment to give you usable, nutritional energy to enjoy the rest of your day, while being delicious and surprisingly easy to prepare and serve. You really can have your cake and eat it, too, with these irresistible summer specials!

Do you want to try something new this year? You’re in luck! This delectable recipe from Feasting at Home is bursting with spicy, exploding flavor and is perfect for a whole summer meal. Its warm, tangy flavor pairs perfectly with a crisp Thai or Asian slaw salad, leaving you with a refreshing taste you’ll love. Plus, this dish is brimming with nutritional value. The chicken is packed with protein, and the dish’s spices can boost your metabolism up to 8% for the rest of the day, according to the New York Times. In under 30 minutes, you’ll have a meal ready to serve (hot or cold). Don’t be shy—try it out!

Nothing says summer like a juicy, sweet mango paired with fresh salsa’s savory (and slightly spicy) taste. Plus, the perfectly seasoned shrimp makes Food Network’s dish wildly irresistible. Plus, you would never guess just how simple this recipe is to prepare. It takes under an hour to prepare and boasts a 5-star rating. The salsa is fresh, light, and completely addicting.

Photo: famveldman via 123RF

If you’re an enthusiast of a delicious pasta dinner but don’t love the after-feel of heavy sauce or carb-rich noodles, this dish is for you! This recipe from Cookie and Kate utilizes fresh zucchini as an alternative to classic pasta noodles. When paired with the basil pesto sauce, you’ll never go back to traditional pasta. The recipe is simultaneously light and filling. Plus, adding cherry tomatoes gives this dish the same exciting feeling that a warm summer day might. If you thought it couldn’t get any better, each serving is only 221 calories! Don’t walk—run—to try this fan favorite!

Salads are a classic healthy food, especially in a summertime setting. But after a while, these leafy bowls can get redundant. Try spicing up your favorite healthy dish with a summery remix. The recipe from Delish is packed with protein and has tons of antioxidants and fiber from the peaches. Not only is this recipe to die for, but it’s also suspiciously easy to make. Take your summer meal to the next level with this savory-sweet combination of delicious and nutritious.

Sometimes a snack under the sun is exactly what you need after a warm day. But don’t immediately swerve to fat-filled processed foods. These Vietnamese-inspired summer rolls are a light, clean snack to satisfy your cravings. Not only are they easy to make, but they are also easy to share with friends and family! These gluten-free snacks are worthy of a double-dip!

Now that you have some inspiration, give these recipes a try for your next summer meal! No matter which recipe you choose, you can’t go wrong with these delicious summer selections!