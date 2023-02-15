The beginning of the year is a great time to start new habits, especially if one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get healthier in 2023. One area you can focus on is your cooking habits.

“What you cook and eat can hugely impact your health,” said Anthony Serrano, a GoodCook Culinary chef. “It may seem intimidating at first, but cooking at home with quality, healthy ingredients is easier than you think. Once you get the basics down, you can create cooking habits that will keep you healthy this year and beyond.”

Are you ready to jump-start your New Year’s health resolution? Check out these four helpful cooking habits that will make it easy to invest in your well-being in 2023.

1. Cook more, eat out less

A great habit to get into this new year is cooking more at home and cutting down on eating out. You’ll save money and get used to making delicious and nutritious meals at home and reserve eating out as a treat.

If you’re new to cooking and need a versatile pan, check out the GoodCook Pro Ease Sauté Pan. This 11-inch nonstick pan is designed with home cooks in mind and is ideal for searing steaks and chicken, sauteing vegetables and simmering sauces. Make one-pot meals or more complex dishes with just one dishwasher-safe pan.

2. Meal prep to manage portions

Meal prepping makes choosing healthy, homemade meals easier and can also help you manage your portions. If you are new to meal prepping, you’ll need to invest in storage containers to store and organize your food in the fridge and have it ready when you’re heading out the door.

A great option is the GoodCook EveryWare Storage Containers. Each container in this 20-piece food storage set features measurements along the sides, providing the exact amount of food stored inside and making portioning a breeze.

3. Restock your pantry with healthy staples

Stock your pantry with healthy, filling options for cooking and snacking. Buy brown rice, oats and whole wheat cereals, breads, pastas and crackers, which keep you full longer and are full of high fiber, known to help with cholesterol, insulin and blood pressure.

Don’t forget to stock up on healthy fats like coconut oil, ghee and olive oil for cooking. These fats add flavor to any recipe and offer many health benefits.

4. Incorporate healthy ingredients into your diet

The biggest advantage of cooking at home is controlling which ingredients go into your meals. Opt for foods and ingredients that are healthy and tasty.

As mentioned above, you can choose healthy oils and grains to incorporate into your diet. One that you may not think of when it comes to healthy ingredients is garlic. This aromatic vegetable is a popular flavoring in cooking and can be used whole, chopped or crushed into any dish. Using a tool like the GoodCook Easy Peel Garlic Press makes it easy to remove garlic skin and mince cloves in one easy motion.

According to Healthline, garlic contains several important nutrients like vitamin B-6, vitamin C and fiber. It’s also known for protecting against illnesses like the common cold, reducing blood pressure and improving cholesterol.

Healthy cooking doesn’t have to be difficult. Using these four tips, you’ll set yourself up for better cooking habits and healthier meals in 2023.