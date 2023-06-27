As the sun’s warm embrace calls people outdoors, the beauty of summer weather is undeniable. While there are near endless possibilities for outdoor activities, this season can also have a big impact on skin health. Scorching temps, changing humidity and harmful UV rays can take a toll, so it’s important to be mindful and proactive in your approach to skincare from head to toe.

“While summer activities make for a great time, they can also stress your skin and cause it to lose moisture,” said Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Alexis Stephens. “Your body care routine should cleanse and nourish your skin to help it stay hydrated throughout the day. Think of your skin barrier as a leaky bucket, you’re constantly trying to fill it with moisturizers but things like chlorine and changes in humidity can strip the skin of moisture and contribute to leaks. The best solution to strengthening the skin barrier is to repair the holes in the bucket.”

Dr. Stephens provides four simple tips to maintain healthy, hydrated skin this summer:

1. Block the burn

It’s always critical to apply sunscreen daily. Sunscreen helps protect skin by blocking the sun’s harmful UV rays. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher, water resistant and has broad-spectrum protection (meaning it protects against UVA and UVB rays). Remember to apply to all skin exposed to the sun — not just your face, and reapply approximately every two hours when outdoors.

2. Cleanse and nourish

You may shower more frequently during the summer months, so it’s important to use a hydrating body wash that doesn’t strip the skin. A great option is the Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash that is formulated with premium skin care ingredients like Vitamin B3 Complex that help renew thirsty skin from within, resulting in long-lasting hydration and healthier-looking skin.

3. Seal the deal

After you shower with a hydrating body wash, lock in that moisture with a nourishing body lotion. Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion is nutrient-rich, fast-absorbing, and lightweight, making this lotion ideal for summer. The moisturizing ingredients penetrate 10 surface layers deep and hydrate to begin the process of surface cell turnover. Use with Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash to boost effects of Vitamin B3 Complex and moisturizing ingredients.

4. Get that H2O glow

Water intake is essential to look and feel your best any time of year, but it’s especially important during warm weather. As temperatures rise and you’re active outdoors, your body dehydrates faster. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to make up for this loss and strengthen cell membranes, including those in the skin, helping to maintain skin health and overall wellness.

“We’re all eager to bask in the summer excitement, but we should first remember to take care of our skin,” said Dr. Stephens. Renew your routine (and your skin!) with these tips for radiant, resilient skin all summer long!