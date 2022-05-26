Working out at home is a trend that has stuck even as more gyms and public spaces are open again. The convenience and cost-effectiveness make home gyms an excellent option for many people, but let’s face it. Staying motivated in your living room is hard! Here are eight expert tips for overcoming those days when a home workout doesn’t feel within reach.

Join an Online Group

One of the best ways to stay motivated during your at-home workouts is to join an online group. Many platforms produce content and help you meet others (virtually!) who are interested in the same routines. Even if you don’t want to follow specific classes online, finding a group that shares your goals can make powering through the slumps easier.

Set a Designated Area

If you’re lucky enough to have a dedicated home gym space where you can keep your equipment set up, take advantage of it! If everything is out and ready, you’ll be more likely to jump into a routine without too much trouble. If you’re short on space, don’t despair—you can still create a designated area where you neatly store everything folded up and stacked so that you don’t have to search for equipment come training time. Make the area motivating as well. Hang up inspirational posters or artwork that feels energizing; have a spot for your water bottle and towel, and consider facing a window so that you have a great view.

Plan a Specific Time

Fitting gym time into a busy routine means that you need to plan for it. Just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you should leave your workout to “squeeze in” wherever you can. Prioritize your fitness by scheduling a consistent time to head to your home workout space. When it becomes a routine, you’re more likely to stick with it and stay motivated.

Photo: FG Trade via gettyimages.com

Wear Proper Attire

When you initially begin a home workout routine, you probably put on your gym clothes and shoes, complete your workout, and shower—just like you would offsite. But somewhere in the middle of month two, the appeal of keeping on those comfortable pajamas grows strong. Your workout motivation is directly tied to your mindset, and your outfit can impact how you feel about your plans. If you’ve heard the phrase “dress for success!” then you’re ready to apply it here. Don’t skip the leggings and sneakers just because you’re at home.

Turn Off Distractions

Working out at home is convenient, but it does come with more distractions than a gym or outdoor space. Set yourself up for success by turning off your electronics, like the television, computer, and your phone (unless you’re using it to stream a workout or playlist). That way, you won’t feel compelled to check social media mid-session. You should also limit distractions from other household tasks, like cleaning and laundry. In the middle of your last squat set, you might feel like you’d rather fold those clothes than finish your reps.

Switch Up the Routine

One of the appealing things about gyms is that they offer such a wide variety of equipment and classes. Working out at home can get monotonous, and maintaining motivation becomes difficult. To combat the feeling of being stuck in a rut, switch up your routine regularly. If your equipment is limited, make small changes in the order of exercises or add in different cardio breaks throughout your strength session. Joining a virtual workout challenge (30 days of planks, etc.) can also introduce some variation in your routine.

Indulge in Some Gear

While you may not have the budget to get all of the high-tech workout gear you’d like, setting aside some funds for indulgences is an excellent way to keep motivated. You can use the gear as goals to work towards (stick with your routine for a month and earn a “prize”!) or purchases to help add excitement into your routine if you hit a slump. Wireless headphones are a great option since they’re small and make a big difference in the quality of your workout playlist. Post-workout recovery items, like foam rollers and Epsom salt soaks, can also be motivational indulgences.

Have an Accountability Buddy

Whether you work out together in person in your living room or chat via FaceTime across the country, having an accountability buddy can help you stay motivated. You can share daily goals and progress and ask directly for motivation when you’re feeling less than enthusiastic. Working out at home can feel isolating, so find a friend you can count on for mental and physical support!

Implement these tips next time you’re struggling to complete your at-home workout. You’ll be amazed by your newfound motivation!