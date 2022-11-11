With the winter months fast approaching, life can get pretty hectic, often leaving families little time to enjoy a wholesome and nutritious breakfast each morning. Because busy schedules shouldn’t get in the way of a hearty meal, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto offers a few time-saving tips on how to prioritize your family’s morning nutrition.

1. Start the week off by planning out meals

One of the most challenging parts of planning breakfast is figuring out what to cook for the week ahead. To make preparation easier and save time overall, Soto recommends first looking in your pantry, refrigerator and freezer to see what ingredients you already have on hand. From there, you can look for recipes that include those ingredients, in cookbooks or online, while also making a list of everything else you’ll need for the week instead of scrambling to come up with meals last minute.

2. Organize your fridge

While an organized fridge and freezer are always beneficial when preparing breakfast, keeping your nutrient-dense foods at eye level will ensure no time is wasted looking for healthy ingredients during your busiest mornings. To take your organization to the next level, you can also arrange your fridge based on the meals you plan to make, grouping ingredients together and even pre-cutting fruits and vegetables for ease.

3. Incorporate frozen foods into breakfast

Soto also recommends incorporating frozen foods, like hearty and delicious Eggland’s Best Frozen Egg Bites, into breakfast recipes for an extra boost of nutrition and energy — plus, they’re a real time-saver! These egg bites are made with Eggland’s Best Cage Free eggs, which contain six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs, which can help boost energy levels, keep your family feeling fuller longer and even fight off harmful bacteria during the busy winter season.

Try this tasty time-saving, flavorful EB Frozen Egg Bite Breakfast Burrito that contains superior nutrition and is guaranteed to keep you satisfied throughout the day, no matter how busy your schedule is!

EB Frozen Egg Bite Breakfast Burrito

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 1 minute

Ingredients

2 Eggland’s Best Egg Bites

1 flour burrito wrap

1/2 avocado, cubed

2 tablespoons Pico de Gallo

Preparation

1. Prepare the frozen Eggland’s Best Egg Bites per the box instructions.

2. Dice the avocado and set it aside.

3. Once the Egg Bites are ready, cut them into 4 pieces.

4. Place burrito wrap on a plate.

5. Layer all ingredients, fold and serve. Makes 1 burrito.

Want to find more great recipe ideas to help keep your family eating well all year long? Visit EgglandsBest.com.