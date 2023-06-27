Lunch is an important part of your daily routine, but you may not always look forward to what you’ve packed in your lunchbox. You’re not alone. According to the Galileo Sandwich Report, over 55% of Americans feel bored with their lunch options, and over 52% are looking for lunch recipe inspiration.

Don’t settle for a boring, uninspiring lunch. Check out these three tips on switching things up and taking your midday meal to the next level.

1. Don’t skimp on sandwiches

Sandwiches are a classic lunch meal for a reason! They’re quick, easy to make, and convenient to pack and eat anywhere your day takes you. Also, sandwiches remain a popular meal choice, with 72% of Americans saying they enjoy sandwiches, according to the Sandwich Report. However, it’s easy to get into a rut if you make the same sandwich again and again.

Add variety to your lunch by experimenting with breads, fillings and condiments. If you usually use white sandwich bread, pick up ciabatta rolls, a croissant or a loaf of sourdough bread during your next grocery run. If you enjoy mayo and mustard, look for different flavors of your favorite condiments to spice things up. Search the deli aisle for cheeses that you have yet to try. No matter what you pick, make sure they’re ingredients that you enjoy!

Of course, no meal is complete without a solid protein. When looking for lunch meats, try adding Galileo® brand cured meats like salame to your sandwiches. Galileo Salame is made using quality ingredients and timeless methods so you can enjoy high-quality pork flavored with a unique blend of herbs and spices. Use it to make a savory Italian classico sandwich or a light and fluffy salame and cheese croissant sandwich! You can also add the Galileo sliced pepperoni to make a truly decadent sandwich. For more recipe inspiration, visit GalileoSalame.com.

2. Step up your salad game

While leafy greens like romaine or iceberg lettuce are the base of many popular salads, you can experiment with different ingredients and dressings. Just about anything can go into a salad. You can combine crunchy vegetables, fruits, nuts, cheese and any of your favorite proteins to create a salad you’ll look forward to eating.

The next time you pack a lunch, grab some baby spinach and top it with strawberries, walnuts, goat cheese and a raspberry vinaigrette to create a refreshing and sweet meal. If you want a twist on a classic, try a La Scala chopped salad, which features thin strips of Galileo salame and/or pepperoni, shredded parmesan or pecorino cheese, romaine lettuce and a mustard dressing.

Another way to play around with salad recipes is to choose foods with different textures. For example, you can combine diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese for a crunchy and filling salad to get you through the midday slump.

Keep trying new recipes and combinations. You’ll soon find that you have a few favorites you can make and customize to keep lunch interesting.

3. Get creative with a charcuterie board

Turn a snack pack into a meal by making a charcuterie board for lunch! While you may think of a charcuterie board as a happy hour snack or dinner appetizer, it’s a delightful and satisfying lunch choice. Best of all, you can make as many combinations as you want, so you’ll never get bored with this lunch option.

Start by selecting cured meats like pepperoni and Galileo salame, cheeses, vegetables like carrots or pickles, fresh or dried fruits, nuts, bread and crackers. Portion them out into small containers or sandwich bags so you can easily arrange them on a plate. You can also bring some jam, butter or hummus for added flavor and variety.

Make sure to put your lunchbox in the fridge when you arrive at work and put any leftovers away as soon as you finish eating. You can also make a charcuterie board as lunch on weekends when you’re not sure what to eat or want a bit of everything!

Whether your lunchtime routine is at home, in the office or on the go, you can make and take interesting, nutritious and delicious lunches to help you power through the rest of your day. Let these three lunch options inspire you to get creative and make every lunch a meal to look forward to.