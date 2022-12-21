The holiday season is always a fun time to bring out that gift shopping list to shop for the best items to give friends and loved ones.

Finding the perfect gift can be daunting especially especially if your buying for those who are picky with specific tastes.

The goal would be to find something useful especially during these economic times. Millennials are all grown up, some are almost 40 years old. They are getting married, buying houses, and having kids. Adulting has gone to another level and it’s only right that the gifts are equally essential.

Here are some gifts holiday millennials would appreciate.

MONEY MONEY MONEY

You can never go wrong with this. Groceries are expensive, rent is expensive, gas prices are expensive… you get the point. Any amount of money you give will go a long way to help take care of these bills.

GIFT CARDS

Who doesn’t love business cards? These are easy stocking stuffer useful for any particular services or goods. Before you purchase, ask yourself what your giftee could actually use. Digital gift cards and subscriptions also make excellent last-minute gifts.

SPA DAYS

Millennials don’t shy away from put their health and wellness first. Spa Days are a great gift to encourage some good old R&R (Rest and Relaxation). Therabody devices, massages, bubble baths, and facials are just a few examples

ENTERTAINMENT SUBSCIPTIONS

I’m pretty sure if you asked your average millennial what expenses they have, one of them would be subscriptions. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, iTunes are just some entertainment you could purchase that buy. Who doesn’t love music and entertainment?

TECHNOLOGY

We use technology in almost every aspect of our lives. Efficiency is the key to the soft life and who wouldn’t want a few gadgets to make life easier?