More and more homeowners are taking on the challenge of renovating their homes. According to Statista, homeowners have spent more time and money on home improvement projects over the last two years than ever before.

While you can hire someone else to renovate your home, you can do many DIY projects without any advanced home improvement skills and knowledge. Check out these four simple DIY home renovation projects that can quickly spruce up your home’s interior.

1. Update fixtures

Small but purposeful changes can make a big impact on your home’s decor. An easy and cost-effective DIY project you can do to refresh your spaces is to replace the knobs, handles and pulls on your cabinets, drawers and doors.

This design change can be as simple as picking fixtures with different metals or finishes, such as switching out silver kitchen cabinet hardware for brass or gold hues or opting for more colorful and interesting knobs and handles. If your rooms have standard white switch plate covers, consider replacing them with decorative ones.

2. Paint cabinets

Paint can do a lot to change the look of your home. Instead of taking on a large project like repainting every room or the exterior of your home, you can paint smaller furnishings like kitchen and bathroom cabinets.

Repainting cabinets is an approachable DIY home update that can generally be done in a weekend. If you want to brighten up your kitchen, choose a soft green, bright blue or rich yellow to paint your cabinets. For your bathroom cabinets, find deep reds or dark grays and blues for a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.

3. Put up wallpaper

Wallpaper is a fun alternative to repainting a room. Whether you wallpaper a whole room or just one wall as an accent, you can refresh the look of your bedroom, living room, office or kitchen. There are many wallpaper options to choose from, but if you want something unique that truly expresses your personal style, consider ordering custom wallpaper.

4. Install shelving

Many houses don’t have enough space for all your possessions. You can add more space and visual interest to your home by installing shelving. Installing shelves may seem a bit intimidating, but it’s easier than you may think.

You can install a simple, rustic wood plank on metal or wood brackets and arrange books, trinkets or other small objects on them. If you need a more robust storage system, look for fixed bracket or adjustable shelving to organize heavier objects like kitchen appliances, electronics and lamps.

Changing the ambiance and design of your home doesn’t have to be an expensive or time-consuming endeavor. Let these four DIY project ideas inspire your future renovations so you can create a space that you can truly call home.