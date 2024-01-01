Looking ahead to a new year can inspire dreams and ideas for exciting ways to transform your home — but it can also feel daunting to take on a list of new projects. The good news is you don’t need a total remodel to get the home you want, and even small changes can bring new life to your home.

Whether you’re craving a complete transformation or just a few impactful changes, here are some specific approaches to enhance any room in your home:

Shed some new light

Lighting isn’t just functional; it’s a mood maker, a style statement. This year, embrace the elegance of recessed lighting. These fixtures blend seamlessly into your ceiling, offering a sleek, modern look that opens up any room. Imagine soft, ambient light that enhances your living space’s warmth and character.

Recessed lighting isn’t just for living rooms; it can transform kitchens, bedrooms, and even bathrooms into sophisticated spaces. Plus, it’s surprisingly versatile — dimmable options can switch your room from a bright, energetic workspace to a cozy, intimate nook in seconds.

Start from the bottom up

Floors are the unsung heroes of home design. They set the stage for your entire decorating scheme. So if you really want to reset the vibe of your home, consider starting with fresh hardwood flooring. LL Flooring’s Bellawood hardwood flooring offers enduring, luxurious floors created from the finest wood species, available in a wide range of tones, textures and styles.

“Few other investments and home improvement projects can refresh and revive your home like solid hardwood floors,” said Jen Meska, Director of Merchandising for LL Flooring. “Hardwood floors are a timeless home décor choice that bring warmth, luxury and comfort underfoot and are built to last generations, and Bellawood floors are the top of the line in both quality and style.”

Learn more about flooring options to transform your home at LLFlooring.com.

Create an accent wall

An accent wall is like the cherry on top of your interior design. It’s a statement, a conversation starter. This year, transform a plain wall into a stunning focal point. Whether you choose a bold paint color, striking wallpaper, or even a textured material like wood or stone, an accent wall adds depth and personality to any room. It’s the perfect opportunity to express your creativity and individuality. Plus, it’s a relatively simple and cost-effective project that can have a dramatic impact on your space’s overall look and feel.

Refresh your fixtures

Sometimes, the smallest changes make the biggest difference. Updating fixtures and hardware is a quick, easy and affordable way to give your home a modern facelift. Swap outdated cabinet knobs, drawer pulls, light switches and faucet handles for something fresh and contemporary.

These tiny details can tie a room together, complementing your overall design theme. Whether you opt for sleek, minimalist designs or something more ornate and eye-catching, new fixtures and hardware can breathe new life into every corner of your home.

Reorganize and declutter

Embrace the new year with a clean slate by reorganizing and decluttering your home. A well-organized space not only looks better but also improves functionality and reduces stress. Start by sorting through your belongings, keeping only what you love and use. Then, invest in smart storage solutions that keep your space tidy and your items easily accessible. Remember, decluttering isn’t just about getting rid of things — it’s about creating a more peaceful and harmonious environment where you can truly relax and enjoy your home.

Transforming your home for the new year is about making small changes that have a big impact. When creating your project wish list for the new year, keep these design tips in mind to transform your home into the sanctuary of your dreams.





