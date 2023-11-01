From waking up and setting the right tone for the day ahead, to winding down with a nighttime routine, a bath space has the potential to evoke feelings of deep relaxation. It’s a space that can be designed to generate a sense of tranquility and enhance well-being for the mind, body and soul. Starting and ending the day with self-care as a priority is the ultimate form of wellness.

Wellness for the senses

A great way to promote wellness is by engaging the senses in an immersive, vitalizing experience. Imagine a shower that soothes both the body and the mind, all while fostering a calming space. With the Brizo® Mystix™ Steam System, one can choose the lavish simplicity of the Elemental Experience or the holistic ambiance of the Transcendent Experience. Both are finely curated shower experiences that bring a sense of serenity to the bath. The Elemental Experience transforms the space into a restorative spa with its innovative Mystix™ Steam Generator. The Transcendent Experience combines all the benefits of the Elemental Experience with enhanced technology, plus a full suite of spa options: aromatherapy, chromatherapy and audiotherapy. These features rejuvenate the senses and elevate the shower to an entirely new level of indulgence, transforming the daily practice of showering into a self-care experience that one truly looks forward to as part of the day.

Personalizing the shower experience

Luxury is not one-size-fits-all; it’s found in the distinctive details. A personalized selection of products and features can elevate a shower from simple to grand. Whether selecting an essential oil to be dispersed with the steam, choosing a light color that soothes the mind, listening to a personal playlist through a connected app during a steam shower session — or all three — one can tailor the experience to fit the desires of the user. The variety of options and ability to customize these details ensures the shower fulfills these distinct wellness needs. The Mystix™ Steam System Transcendent Experience allows users to choose from seven different mood-enhancing lights, with each color creating a unique ambiance, and select from an array of five finely curated fragrances to transport the senses through the benefits of essential oils. Both inspiring and calming, these sensory elements work together to rejuvenate the mind and the body, undoing the stresses of the day. The resulting sense of harmony is one only a well-crafted steam shower can bring.



