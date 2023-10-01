If you’ve been thinking about making improvements to your home and dreaming of the possibilities, you may be imagining expensive renovations or a complete design overhaul. But the truth is, you can start with smaller projects that offer a big impact. For example, one simple but effective and budget-friendly project that’s frequently overlooked is updating your window coverings. This easy upgrade can have a significant effect on the aesthetics, energy savings and even safety of your living spaces.

Here are four compelling reasons why you should consider updating your window coverings first.

1. Enhanced aesthetics. Window coverings serve as both functional and decorative elements, and they are highly visible both indoors and from the outside. You’ve probably already observed how outdated or worn-out curtains, blinds or shades can bring down the overall appearance of a room. By updating your window treatments, you can instantly infuse a fresh look that will complement your interior design style.

The good news is that your window treatments don’t have to match the walls or trim. You can choose contrasting colors from your existing walls or trim, or select a neutral color like off-white that will complement any decor. Especially if you’re envisioning making renovations like painting or wallpapering a room fairly soon, you’ll know that more neutral colors will likely go with any interior design choices you make in the future.

2. Improved energy efficiency. With energy costs on the rise, it’s important to consider how your window coverings may be affecting the energy efficiency of your home.

One smart move is upgrading to energy-efficient window attachment products, such as those certified by the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) for improved energy savings. The products will help with regulating your home’s indoor temperatures, as well as improving comfort for you and your family — while also helping to reduce your utility bills.

3. Ease of use. With today’s advanced technology, you can get even more out of your window coverings. Motorized and automated options with remote or smart home integration make adjusting your window treatments easier than ever, and you can even make adjustments right from your smartphone. As an added bonus, you can even close your blinds remotely while you’re away from your home, for additional security and privacy.

4. Safety improvements. Kids in the home? If you have corded window coverings, you may not realize that you have what the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) calls one of the “top hidden hazards in the home” as they may pose a strangulation risk to infants and young children. Some homes may also have older window coverings which may not be recognized as a danger by new homeowners. It’s important to take notice of the window coverings wherever children live or visit, and make necessary safety updates.

It’s easier than ever to “go cordless.” Just look for products marked with the Best For Kids™ logo. Products with this logo either have no cords, no operating cords or inner cords that are not accessible and are also unable to create a hazardous loop. You can find Best for Kids™ labeled products at all major U.S. retailers. Learn more at WindowCoverings.org/best-for-kids.

As you can see, window coverings can be an important component of your home’s overall look, as well as contributing to its energy efficiency, comfort, safety and security. Refreshing your window coverings can be a straightforward, quick and impactful first step in renovating any of the rooms in your home.



