Whether you call it a half bath or a powder room, the small space in your home is frequently used by your guests and family — but might be one of the most overlooked. And since it isn’t a huge space, a few quick and easy updates can make one of the most-used rooms in your house work and look better. To get it off the to-do list and give it the love it deserves, social media influencer Denise Cooper of @bemyguestwithdenise shares half-bath ideas to morph the room from old and outdated to fresh and modern.

1. Switch out the faucet and mirror

Make a statement in your half bath by letting your guests see themselves in an updated mirror. Whether vintage or new, a mirror creates the feeling of space, even in the most cramped quarters.

Switching out a dated faucet for a new one from Delta Faucet is an easy way to not only add functionality and efficiency to the space, but style as well. “Being drawn to traditional and elegant style, I chose a chrome finish for my recent powder room refresh, but Delta Faucet also offers Matte Black and Champagne Bronze finishes, which are having a major moment right now,” says Cooper.

2. Update cabinet hardware

While tearing out a half bath’s vanity can be labor-intensive and expensive, swapping out the hardware can make it feel new again. Choosing colors and finishes that complement the faucet, mirror and light fixture ties the room together.

And if you’re in the market for new countertops, “Shop the remnant section at your local stone fabricator for small jobs — it will save you a ton of money,” says Cooper.

3. Fresh coat of paint and wallpaper

“Give your powder room that wow factor by adding texture and color to a statement wall,” advises Cooper. To add more drama to the space, add a fresh coat of paint to the powder room’s vanity and walls. Keep in mind that light and dark colors add contrast which creates depth and the illusion of space, while medium tones can make the room feel smaller. If you want to go above and beyond, choose a wallpaper that is dramatic but matches the cabinet color.

4. Update decor

Ditch the dated powder room decor for modern functional items. A cute succulent or fresh-cut flowers are visually appealing and make the room smell great. A stack of books can turn into a pedestal for soap and hand towels. Just keep in mind that less is more in such a small space to avoid a cluttered look.

5. Add new light fixtures

Updated lighting can set the mood and help make a small room feel bright and airy. Also in an often windowless room, it can help guests better see themselves. By matching lighting to the mirror, faucet and hardware, the powder room will feel put together and thought out.

With a few of these quick-and-easy updates, the powder room will surely stand out as one of the nicest rooms in the house. When in doubt, “Incorporate what inspires you the most,” says Cooper.

