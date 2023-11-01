In today’s fast-paced world, taking time for yourself and prioritizing self-care has become more important than ever. During life’s busiest moments, finding ways to escape for calm and personal care is vital.

The solution: Transform your bathroom into a self-care sanctuary within your home.

The modern home has transformed into a place where work, play, and all aspects of life collide. For many, the bathroom is the only space to enjoy a truly private escape from life, kids, work, and the world. It is also where we take care of essential tasks that prepare us to face the day and unwind at night.

By making a few simple DIY bathroom upgrades, you can create a personal space to indulge your senses, escape the world’s stresses, and turn your daily bathroom routine into a rejuvenating experience focused on health and wellness.

Creating a Calming Space

Adding color and texture to your bathroom can contribute to creating a serene and calming space. Take cues from spas that use visual aesthetics to reinforce a peaceful, comforting environment.

Consider painting the walls in soothing tones such as blues or greens or adding wallpaper with a subtle pattern to create a visually pleasing environment. Including plants and natural elements can also bring a sense of tranquility to your bathroom, promoting relaxation and well-being.

Make the bathroom a sanctuary by clearing chaotic noises and opting for sounds that enhance your mood. Invest in a wireless waterproof speaker to stream music while in the shower or going through your daily routine. Instrumentals or nature sounds help you relax, upbeat tunes can energize you, and white noise is perfect to clear your head for a moment to yourself.

Another way to enhance your well-being while in the bathroom is to incorporate scents that create a spa-like ambiance. Use essential oils, scented candles, or reed diffusers to fill the air with calming fragrances such as lavender or eucalyptus. The power of aromatherapy can positively impact your mood, reducing stress and promoting relaxation.

Confidently Clean Routine

When you think of self-care, don’t forget the toilet, where so much of our time in the bathroom is spent. Ditch the scratchy toilet paper and cold toilet seat and opt for a more relaxing, cleaner, and spa-like bathroom experience.

In less than 30 minutes, you can replace your toilet seat with one of TOTO’s line of WASHLET bidet seats, which provides a welcoming heated seat, warm-water personal cleansing, and warm-air drying with adjustable temperature and pressure controls and self-cleaning options.

You’ll enjoy comfort and warmth with a personal cleansing experience that’s much cleaner than using toilet paper — and much more eco-friendly.

Not only do bidet seats enhance your self-care routine with a superior clean, they also contribute to overall health and well-being. Gentle warm-water cleansing and warm-air drying are ideal for individuals with sensitive skin or suffering from certain medical conditions and can provide a more independent life for people with mobility issues. Heated seats provide soothing warmth and relief for stiff joints.

Additionally, TOTO bidet seats have a built-in deodorizer that eliminates unpleasant odors and self-cleaning features that use electrolyzed EWATER+ to clean the bidet wand, inside and out before and after every use, and toilet bowl, helping keep the toilet fresh at all times.

The Wonder of Water

Whether you want a refreshing start to the day or a calming end, look no further than the shower to relax and invigorate. Swap out your old showerhead for one with different spray patterns and water pressure options. Some even come with filters to remove impurities from the water, promoting healthier skin and hair.

With the right showerhead, you can enjoy a luxurious shower that leaves you feeling refreshed and energized.

TOTO’s two-mode round showerhead delivers large, air-infused drops of water with just the right amount of stimulation. Bathers feel encased in far more water than they are using, resulting in a pleasurable shower experience while reducing water consumption. TOTO’s round hand-shower has Active Wave water technology that offers a vigorous shower experience, ideal for relaxing tired muscles.

A refreshing shower can be a time for reflection where you can add a mindful moment to the beginning or end of your day, find space to spark creativity and relax or unwind.

Transforming your bathroom into a self-care oasis doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. By replacing your traditional toilet seat with a bidet seat, upgrading your showerhead, adding color and texture, and incorporating pleasant scents and sounds, you can create a space that promotes health, wellness, and relaxation.



