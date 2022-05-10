Springtime is the perfect season to ask yourself if it’s time to replace the windows in your home. It can be a big decision. Windows do more than offer ventilation. They save energy and reduce noise, and they look beautiful too. Here are some signals that indicate it may be time to replace yours!

Time to Replace Your Windows

Are your windows difficult to operate? Your windows should be quick and easy to open and close for ventilation and cleaning. It shouldn’t be a struggle to open a window to get a quick breath of fresh air into your house.

When sitting near your windows, do you feel drafts, especially in the winter? That’s a sure sign you are losing energy and throwing money out the window. First, check the installation of your windows. If they are installed properly, it may be time for a replacement. Consider replacing leaking windows with windows that contain argon and low-emissivity glass to keep heat in during the winter and out during the summer.

Do you have decaying window frames? Wooden frames are particularly vulnerable to moisture. It’s time to upgrade if you see your frames falling into pieces.

Do you often see condensation or fog on your windows? While not all condensation is an issue, fog means it’s time to take a closer look. Condensation between glass panes is a sure sign to investigate for broken window seals. Condensation on the inside of the windows indicates too much humidity. Check your ventilation, especially in a bathroom.

Do you hear more outdoor noise than usual? Lawnmowers, barking dogs, flying airplanes! Glass thickness and insulation can improve the noise level transmitted through your windows. Noise-resistant windows are an option if you want a quieter house.

Do you have damaged windows? Windows with water damage, mold, cracks, or chips are targets for replacement before more significant trouble begins. Thermal changes, pressure, or impact can cause cracks. Understanding the cause can help you make the correct choice for replacement.

Are your furniture and carpets fading? Older windows may not provide enough ultraviolet light protection. Newer windows reduce most of the ultraviolet light. They can come with the added security of tinting and lamination to keep your furniture and carpets from fading.

Is your home more than 20 years old? And are your windows original? In addition to improving your curb appeal, your home may need a larger window to comply with fire egress codes. A larger window becomes an escape route in the event of a fire. \

Photo: sturti via gettyimages.com

Savings: Energy and Money

Drafty windows can cause your energy bills to be about 10-25% higher. Replacing your windows with ENERGY STAR®-qualified windows will improve indoor comfort and filter out damaging ultraviolet light. This can save hundreds of dollars a year on heating and cooling costs. Today’s best dual-paned windows are twice as effective at retaining heat and air conditioning as the single-paned units installed 20 years ago.

Calling in the Professionals

To repair or replace? If your window issue is minor, like replacing weatherstripping or hardware, a repair might be the best option. But replacing a damaged, warped, or broken window sash or frame is always preferred to a repair. When in doubt, call a professional.

The quality and professionalism of the installation of your windows are as important as the window quality itself. Proper sealing, caulking, framing, and installation of your windows will significantly affect the long-term energy efficiency of your windows. Get to know the company that is replacing your windows. Investigate the company’s track record, and learn about the warranty on the product and the installation and service warranty.

Costs

Window costs can range from $200 each on the low end to thousands of dollars for fancier windows like bay and bow. Cost differences among window manufacturers can vary as much as 50%. Differences in geographic location may impact your final cost, too.

Considering selling your home? Beautify your home with replacement windows first. You will get about 73% of your replacement window investment back if you resell your home after replacing all your windows.

Timing

Windows take an average of 30 minutes to install on ground level if they require no additional work. That means that about 16 windows can be installed in a single eight-hour workday.

Windows are an investment in your home with big benefits. They improve the value of your home and its curb appeal. Increasing the amount of natural light in your home can even improve your disposition! New windows can mean dollars in your pocket in the long run.

Window renovations are great projects that are sure to pay long-term dividends. Is it time to get your project started?