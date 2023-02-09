Houston we have a problem!!!!

Well this is a good one, to say the least.

Netflix has given a green light to the hit series “Mo” for its second and final season, concluding Mo Najjer’s journey for asylum.

The show is an ode to Houston culture and lifestyle which follows the life of Najjer, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, who is currently seeking asylum and citizenship in the United States.

The show is loosely based on the life of co-creator and executive producer Mo Amer, who uses comedy to address the struggles of refugees and undrerepresented people worldwide.

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe, and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story,” said Amer in a Deadline interview.

“Mo” introduces a star-studded cast including Grammy-nominated rapper Tobe Nwigwe and Houston hip hop icons Bun B and Paul Wall.

Since ‘Mo” debuted in August 2022 it has received stellar reviews, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes, and will be honored at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards. In addition, Amer was nominated for a 2023 Independent Spirit Award.

The series’ season two premiere date has yet to be announced.