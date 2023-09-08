Houston’s culinary scene has been graced with a sweet addition.

Chef Don Bowie, the mastermind behind Taste Kitchen + Bar, introduces his newest business venture Sugar Frk in Midtown.

The former Fluff Bake Bar space at 314 Gray St., offers a menu that reads like a decadent dream, featuring an array of cookies, doughnuts, cakes and pastries.

Bowie opened his doors to take guests on a journey through his enticing selection of desserts.

“It was a crazy idea I had in the midst of COVID,” Bowie said. “The concept was me trying to fill the void of gourmet dessert spots and highlight bakers and creators who look like me. My culinary team is mostly African-American women.”

The experience began with a spread of one of Bowie’s personal favorites, smores. Guests sat in front of a mini roaster while they stacked up marshmallows made in-house, along with chocolate and graham crackers.

“(In) This particular location we are surrounded by restaurants. I want to create a date night destination after you’ve had dinner somewhere,” he said. “We’re trying to make this experience interactive. We’ll have baking classes. We want to give the city something to do while playing in sugar.”

Owner Don Bowie and team introduces signature bakery delights. Credit: Laura Onyeneho

His team served samples of their Double Strawberry Glaze doughnut striped with strawberry caramel and buttercream sprinkles, Filled S’mores donuts with marshmallow crème filling crushed with graham crackers, and the PB Glaze donut topped with whipped choc ganache with crushed chocolate chip cookies and a mini-Reese’s cup.

That’s not all. Sugar Frk has a mouthwatering assortment of cookies ranging from double chocolate chip to oatmeal raisins and a lineup of frozen daiquiris, which include banana pudding, pina colada, and strawberry cheesecake.

Sugar Frk is open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.