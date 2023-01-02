Congratulations!

You landed that new job. Now you are on your way to accept that offer that will shape the trajectory of your finances and professional career. But no matter how good you did at the interview, only time will dictate how well you thrive at the job.

According to research from Talker, it takes the average American worker a year and seven months to feel like they are “thriving “ in a new job.

Source: Talker

A survey of 2,000 hybrid and remote officer workers were asked about the top signs of an employee thriving on the job and respondents had this to say:

43% said it was being able to direct co-workers toward different resources

42% Knowing where to look for information

40% Having strong relationships with colleagues

“To really thrive at work, we need an easy way to find answers to our questions, to access information wherever it’s stored and to stay connected not just to company knowledge, but also to one another,” said Arvind Jain, CEO and co-founder, Glean in an official statement. “It’s empowering to have a sense of clarity and alignment on shared goals — we’re happier and more fulfilled when we’re able to contribute effectively.”

The survey also asked about the onboarding process.

81% felt overwhelmed with information when joining their current organization

69% didn’t know how to find necessary information when starting the job

79% of new hires faced anxious or isolated when they didn’t understand the full context of how and why a company work the way it does.

“So much of workplace attrition comes from people who’ve been on board for less than a year, who never became fully engaged with the business,” said Arvain Jain, CEO and co-founder, Glean. “Without an easy way to onboard and connect with the company — its knowledge and people — new employees often feel completely lost.”