Have you ever been laid off from a job before? The experience can be scary. So many thoughts can run across your mind during a tough time like this.

Will you find another job?

Do you have enough money saved to take care of expenses?

Can you afford your current lifestyle?

The U.S. economy added more than 500,000 jobs in January, yet companies continued to announce cuts in recent months, meaning an increasing number of people are not only out of work but dealing with the emotional aftermath of layoffs.

“The impact of layoffs enacted on a nearly daily basis will have a long-term, detrimental impact on workers’ mental health and emotional well-being,” according to the American Psychological Association. Anxiety, depression and loss of life satisfaction are just a few of the effects of unemployment, the APA adds.

All of this can cause a serious blow to your mental and emotional state. If you’re laid off, it’s very important to attempt to view your situation, not merely as a loss or a challenge, but as an opportunity, a chance for you to explore new opportunities you wouldn’t have found otherwise.

Here is what you can do to rebound and protect your mental health so you can begin to set yourself up for success.

Practice using affirmational habits and mindfulness

To combat internalizing the situation, you’ve got to remind yourself about WHO YOU ARE. Build yourself up and gloat about what you have been able to achieve before the layoff. There was a reason you got hired in the first place, and it will be those same reasons that will bring you employment. Weave positive habits into your daily schedule such as deep breathing techniques, yoga, medication and journaling to keep you grounded.

Reach out for support

Being laid off is nothing to be ashamed of. There are people who’ve experienced layoffs at different periods of their careers, and it doesn’t reflect the kind of person you are. The best thing you can do for your mental health is to talk to someone. Try reaching out to people who you trust that you can vent to or who can offer you good advice. Your support system can check on you to see if you are staying active, eating healthy and making sure you stay productive through this grieving process. Therapy is also highly recommended.

Focus on the future

Blessings can come in disguises. How often did enjoy your hobbies when you were working full-time? What have you always wanted to do but never had the time to devote to it? Take some time to sit and focus on the next steps and the expectations you have from your life going forward.

Stay connected with your professional network

These days, LinkedIn has become the burial ground for those who’ve suddenly lost jobs. During this time, many professionals are diving into these online platforms to show off previous work history, projects and skill sets. Regardless of whether or not you have a job, you should always be keeping people up to date about what’s going on. You never know if a new position may arise.