Texas has been experiencing some cold fronts and it might have some impact on your skin.

People of more melanated complexions tend to me more sensitive to the cold and as temperatures decrease, so does the hydration in your skin…. in other words ashy. That same energy you have with your protective styles for your hair, is the same efforts you need with your skin.

Obviously, there isn’t a one-size fits all skin care routine, but these ideas are a great start.

Here are some tips you can use:

DRINK LOTS OF WATER

Our skin is one big organ that protects us from germs, toxins and pollutants. Drink 8 glasses a day to keep your healthy and functioning.

GET A HUMIDIFIER

Hydration is the theme and if you haven’t invested in one, I think a humidifier needs to be on the list. Humidifier’s releases water vapor into the air to keep the room moist. It improves dry, itchy skin and helps it retain that hydration.

USE PRODUCTS THAT HYDRATE SKIN

I’m sure you are seeing the trend. Hydrate Hydrate Hydrate! When shopping for skin care products, look for ultra-hydrating moisturizers. Find a gentle face wash and toner and use the moisturizer to lock in the moisture.

EXFOLIATE YOUR SKIN

Exfoliation help replenish skin. Your skin dehydrates fast and dies in the winter. Exfoliate your skin to buff away the dead skin cells. Take a warm shower to open your pores and scrub those dead cells for better results.

SUNSCREEN

The days might be long and gloomy, but that shouldn’t stop you from wearing sunscreen. Sunscreen has anti-aging properties and you need that protection all year round. It protects you from sun damage, to prevent wrinkles caused by prolonged sun exposure, and cuts down on your chances of developing skin cancer.