What is your net worth?

Just your bank account balance alone won’t help you answer that question. You can find this answer by subtracting your liabilities (what you owe) from your assets (what you own).

You’re in good standing if you have more assets than liabilities. It is important to know that your net worth changes over time depending on your spending habits and earnings. However, there are a few key assets that will have a positive impact on your net worth. Here are a few to consider.

Primary residence: Home ownership is a common way to increase network (and can be a liability as well).

Vacation home: This is another passive income strategy. People are always traveling and going on vacations, and people will always need a comfortable and affordable place to stay. AirBnB is a good example of investing in short-stay rentals and a great way to quickly build up your net worth.

Collectible items: Do you collect art antiques, vintage cars, sports memorabilia or unique playing cards? Don’t throw them out. Find out the value of your items.

Gold: Gold is a high liquid asset. It plays a key role as a strategic long-term investment. Gold carries no credit risk, its scarce and it perserves it value overtime.

Investments: Investing in the stock market is a great way to generate passive income. And with great risk comes great reward. Buying and selling stocks takes time and patience depending on how the market swings. Its always important to do your research and figure out the best stocks for your portfolio.