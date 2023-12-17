As I sit here on the patio, surrounded by the sounds of Christmas songs playing from my neighbor’s windows and children singing along to the tune, I find myself reminiscing about the simple times as a kid during the holiday season.

It’s that time of the year again when we reflect on the ups and downs of the year while expressing our gratitude for life among our loved ones. One way to express our love [and it will never get old] is through the art of gift-giving.

Getting caught up in the hype of finding the perfect gift is easy. Yet, this year, I’ve been contemplating the deeper meaning behind the presents we exchange. Gifts wrapped with care and meaning carry a memory that lasts far beyond the holiday season.

The truth is the holiday rush often leads us to focus on knocking off items on a checklist rather than cherishing the intentionality behind each gift. This “ah-ha” moment has prompted me to approach gift-giving differently this year.

I remember when my good friend’s daughter was celebrating her first birthday. It was an overwhelming experience for me, considering that I was going to be an auntie (again), and this was another life-changing moment that she and her husband had longed for. As many first-time parents can testify, parenthood isn’t for the weak. There are many sleepless nights and changes in emotional, physical, financial, and mental capacity when caring for a child(ren).

I figured if I purchased items they would need from the registry, that could help. It wasn’t until I paid her a visit and saw how exhausted my friend was that I decided to take the initiative to watch over the baby while she rested. I helped change the baby, washed dishes, cleaned the playpen, and watched cartoons with my niece. By the time my friend woke up, she was re-energized. My support was the gift she needed.

Intentional gift-giving goes beyond the material; it’s the sentiments behind them. It’s about creating connections and sharing moments of love and empathy with others. It’s about being present (no pun intended).

This year, I challenge you to be intentional gift-givers. Let’s not merely exchange presents but craft memories that linger in the hearts of our loved ones for years to come.

If you are struggling with some ideas, here are a few to consider:

Reflect on your loved one’s interests

Take the time to understand the hobbies, passions, and interests of the person you are gifting. Whether it’s a love for reading, a newfound interest in cooking, or a hobby they’ve been meaning to explore, tailoring your gift to their preferences shows that you’ve considered their individuality.

Consider Experiences Over Things

Instead of a physical object, consider gifting experiences. This could be tickets to a concert, a spa day, or a cooking class. Experiences create lasting memories and often hold more sentimental value than material possessions.

Personalize the Gift

Adding a personal touch to a gift can elevate its significance. This could be as simple as monogramming, including a handwritten note, or customizing an item based on the recipient’s preferences. Personalization demonstrates thoughtfulness and consideration.