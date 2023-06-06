Kashmere High School student Tianna Newell is taking her love of art to new levels. The freshman was recognized for her winning design in the Metro Bus Shelter Program.

The program is part of Metro’s larger goal to provide riders with a safe and comfortable place to rest while waiting for the bus. It also provides a platform for students like Newell to showcase their artistic abilities to a wider audience, validate their talents and ignite their passion for further exploration.

Newell was in shock the first time she saw her work during the Lockwood Drive Metro shelter reveal near Shreveport Boulevard.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I saw my design on the bus shelter,” she said. “I felt like I left a positive mark on the community.”

Tianna Newell stands alongside family and community members in front of her winning design on the METRO bus shelter. Credit: METRO

Metro Board Chair told the Defender that promoting art in public spaces such as this plays a crucial role in fostering a vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape.

“This fits into the Arts in Transit initiative that we have at Metro, basically art that moves people, he said. “It’s a way for us to engage in the next generation of Houstonians, our future riders. We want to engage with them so they can tackle what may appear to be a small challenge, but essentially getting them to feel like they are part of the community.

That is exactly how Newell felt. She wanted her design to represent school pride and incorporated bold colors to bring the bus shelter to life.

“Being a student at Kashmere, it was only right to display Ram Nation in a best light possible,” she said. “The most important detail to point out is Kashmere’s sports and magnet programs. That’s what inspired me, along with the diversity of the school.”

As a child, Newell said art was always her passion. It runs in the family, so it was very natural for her to do as a hobby.

“I’m so excited about all of the other things I can accomplish,” she said. “Being a part of magnet arts and sports helps me build confidence, and I’m glad to make my school and community proud.”

Metro recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its latest bus shelter. It also announced other winning designs from Aldine ISD. Their submissions will also be used on future bus shelter designs in the community.

Those winning artists include:

Kathleen Robles, MacArthur High School Jordan Barnes, Carver High School Alondra Gallegos, Aldine Senior High School Arlenne Rodriguez, Avalos P-Tech High School Estefany Ramirez-Gonzalez, Blanson CTE High School