Popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee is bringing his culinary critiques to Houston, and local eateries are gearing up for his visit. Known for his straightforward and often blunt reviews, Lee announced his Texas stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, inviting followers to suggest family-owned, mom-and-pop, and underrated local spots in need of recognition.

In a TikTok video viewed by 2.3 million and liked over 397,000 times and counting, Lee hinted at an unannounced arrival, keeping the element of surprise. “I can’t wait…Houston has a possibility to be iconic,” he said, expressing anticipation for the culinary adventure. He said he plans to visit “family-owned businesses, to the local spots, the places where the city of Houston is known for, and some of the places that are most tagged.”

With over 15 million followers on TikTok, Lee’s reviews have been credited with saving small businesses. His previous stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and most recently, Atlanta have garnered widespread attention and sometimes stirred controversy.

In Atlanta, Lee’s critiques sparked responses from Grammy-winning artists and ignited a conversation about the city’s restaurant scene, culture, and business procedures. Notably, his reviews of Old Lady Gang and The Real Milk and Honey shed light on issues of poor customer service.

Folks on X wasted no time sharing feedback about their experiences with some Houston restaurants. Some good and some not so good.

Half of these business owners in Houston that’s tagging Keith Lee. Need to just close down until he leaves the city. You’ve cut corners, overcharged, pushed out bullshit product and bad service forever. No need to introduce more bullshit to the world — Trimell (@JRoy83) November 21, 2023

Now, as Houston prepares for Lee’s arrival, local restaurants aim to make a positive impression. Here are some essential do’s and don’ts to ensure your restaurant is Keith Lee Approved!

Do’s:

Highlight Signature Dishes:

Showcase your restaurant’s unique and standout dishes that will leave a lasting impression on Keith Lee. Whether it’s a special recipe, a local favorite, or a chef’s signature creation, make sure it stands out.

Emphasize Hospitality:

Prioritize excellent customer service. Train your staff to be welcoming and attentive. A warm and inviting atmosphere can contribute positively to the overall dining experience.

Engage on Social Media:

Leverage social media to create excitement. Share behind-the-scenes glimpses, menu previews, and engaging content to build anticipation. Use platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to showcase what makes your restaurant unique. And please update your websites and marketing materials online.

Maintain Cleanliness:

Ensure a clean and well-maintained environment. A tidy establishment enhances the overall dining experience. Pay attention to details, from tabletops to restrooms, to create a positive and hygienic atmosphere.

Don’ts:

Neglect Social Media Presence:

Ignoring social media can be a missed opportunity. Be active, responsive, and ready to engage potential customers. Respond to comments, address queries, and share updates to keep the buzz alive.

Overpromise, Underdeliver:

Be authentic in presenting your offerings. Avoid exaggeration, as it may lead to disappointment if expectations are not met. Represent your dishes truthfully, ensuring that customers receive what they expect.

Compromise Quality:

Ensure that the quality of food and service remains consistent. A positive review from Keith Lee can significantly boost your business. Maintain your standards, even during busy periods.

Be Unprepared:

Anticipate Lee’s visit [or his family… it could be anybody] and be prepared for a potential influx of customers. Adequate staffing and resources are crucial to handle increased demand. Consider implementing reservation systems or additional staff to manage the rush effectively.

Houston restaurants are poised to make the most of this opportunity. The verdict from Keith Lee could undoubtedly impact the city’s food scene. Make that first impression count.