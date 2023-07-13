Did you know that July is BIPOC Mental Health Month? It’s a great opportunity for us to shine a light on the importance of mental health and well-being within the Black community right here in Houston.

Taking care of our mental health is crucial, so let’s explore five key things you can do to prioritize your mental well-being with some local resources in mind:

Find Supportive Resources: Houston is fortunate to have organizations that specialize in providing mental health support for the Black community. Reach out to organizations like The Harris Center, The Black Mental Health Alliance-Houston, or the African American Behavioral Health Center to access culturally responsive care and resources. Seek Culturally Competent Therapists: Connecting with a therapist who understands and appreciates the unique experiences of being Black can make a significant difference. Check out directories like Therapy for Black Girls or the Association of Black Psychologists to find local therapists who specialize in providing culturally competent care. Engage in Community Healing: Houston offers various community events and programs focused on promoting mental well-being. Look for workshops, support groups, or healing circles specifically tailored for the Black community. Keep an eye on local community centers, churches, or cultural organizations for upcoming events. Celebrate Black Culture: Embracing and celebrating our Black culture is a powerful way to nurture our mental health. Explore Houston’s vibrant arts scene and attend events that celebrate Black history, music, and art. The Ensemble Theatre, The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, and the African American Library at the Gregory School are just a few of the places you can visit to immerse yourself in our rich cultural heritage. Practice Self-Care: Carve out time for self-care activities that resonate with you. Houston has plenty of green spaces, parks, and trails where you can take peaceful walks, meditate, or engage in physical exercise. Explore Hermann Park, Buffalo Bayou Park, or Discovery Green for some serene and rejuvenating moments.

Remember, taking care of our mental health is an ongoing journey, and it’s important to find what works best for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out to these local resources and organizations in Houston that are dedicated to supporting the mental well-being of the Black community. Let’s make this BIPOC Mental Health Month a time of self-care, healing, and empowerment right here in our vibrant city!