When encapsulating Kechi Okwuchi’s essence, many words rush to the forefront: extraordinary, remarkable, powerful.

The Houston-based Nigerian-American singer and motivational speaker has defied unimaginable odds. At 16, Okwuchi became one of only two survivors of the tragic Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005, in Nigeria. Though her body bore the scars of third-degree burns covering over 65% of her being, her unwavering faith ultimately lit her path to being a beacon of hope to trauma survivors worldwide.

In 2017, she graced the big stage as a finalist on the 12th season of America’s Got Talent (AGT). Her remarkable journey, marked by triumph over adversity, captured the hearts of millions and catapulted her to international recognition. Yet, Kechi’s story extends far beyond the AGT spotlight.

In her latest book, “More than My Scars: The Power of Perseverance, Unrelenting Faith, and Deciding What Defines You,” Okwuchi pens a raw, unfiltered account of her life—one filled with suffering and hope, pain and grace, chaos and calm. Her narrative weaves through her early years in Nigeria to the challenging days that followed the crash and the subsequent chapters of her life.

“More than My Scars” is not just a memoir; it’s a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the belief that true worth transcends physical appearances. Her story serves as a reminder that our genuine value lies within, and it is a message that resonates powerfully in a world often preoccupied with superficial judgments.

Beyond her literary endeavors, she continues to share her voice with the world through her singing and performances. Her advocacy work, particularly in bullying prevention, reflects her commitment to making a positive impact.

The Defender had the privilege of speaking with Okwuchi to delve into her book, her life’s journey, her advocacy work, and her aspirations for the future.

Defender: Houston has been a significant part of your journey. Can you share some of your fondest memories or experiences from your time in the city, and how has it influenced your life ?

Kechi Okwuchi : I’ve only lived in Texas since I moved from Nigeria. I grew up in Nigeria until my accident happened when I was 16. This was in 2005. I moved to America in 2007. I was in Galveston first, and then, when I started college, I moved to the Houston area. I’ve been here with my family ever since. We have no intentions of leaving. There is a huge Nigerian population here. The vibe is nice and friendly here. There is a great mix of different people and cultures. Houston is a place where I was able to enjoy my independence post-surgery and post-trauma. It’s very sentimental because I got my education here. I got this consulting job, which I do on the side, along with singing and public speaking. When Hurricane Ike happened, Shriners Hospital in Galveston had to move temporarily to the Shriners in Houston. I was treated in Houston for a very long time post-Ike. Houston feels like home to me.

Port Harcourt, NIGERIA: A policeman walks past a bag among debris of a Sosoliso airlines Boeing DC-9 passenger jet 11 December 2005 that crash-landed 1,200 meters to the threshhold of the Port Harcourt runway, yesterday. Nigerians demanded answers of their country’s ramshackle aviation industry Sunday after the latest in a bloody series of airliner crashes killed 107 people, including 71 children from a single Abuja school. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Port Harcourt, NIGERIA: A wreckage of Sosoliso airlines Boeing DC-9 passenger jet are seen 11 December 2005 at the Port Harcourt’s airport runway. Sosoliso Airlines DC-9 passenger jet crashed 10 December killing 107 people, including 71 children from a single Abuja school. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Defender: What role has faith played in your resilient journey from surviving the plane crash to where you are today, exhibit a confidence inspires people online and on TV?

Okwuchi : Faith is the foundation of who I am. My Christian faith and my belief in Jesus is something that I take very personally. I don’t take it for granted. I started to develop my faith after the accident. Even though I identified as Christian before the accident, it was more based on my parents’ beliefs. It wasn’t something I decided for myself. After the accident, I began my journey and became interested in knowing God and what he would mean to me. Honestly, how I see myself as a human mostly comes from how I believe God perceives us as his children. I feel like the confidence and the self-assurance that comes from seeing myself through his eyes is nothing on earth that can take away from his influence. Once you get out there, the world is a judgmental place. Opinions change, trends shift, and body types vary regarding what’s hot and what’s not. Being influenced by those things as a burn survivor or anyone who has [endured] any kind of physical trauma would be very detrimental. People without scars are going through it, trying to figure out who they are. Can you imagine people with physical scars? This confidence isn’t overnight. It’s a process and a journey. I’ll never pretend to be okay if I’m not.

Defender: You’ve faced both physical and emotional challenges. How do you maintain your mental and emotional well-being, and what self-care practices do you find most helpful daily?

Okwuchi : It’s through music. I bond with it, especially during recovery’s worst, most vulnerable times. [Music] healed parts within me that no amount of surgery could reach. When I go through cathartic moments, it’s through music and singing. My voice has changed after my incident. I and my family don’t understand why, but one random good thing came out of this horrible situation. I retreat into Christian contemporary music from different artists all over. Singing has been a crutch, as well. I had a period when weird things were happening to my voice, affecting me mentally. I set out time to pray and talk to God during the week. It’s a way of keeping him involved in my life no matter what. And, of course, family time. I grew up in a close, tight-knit family. I get a lot of joy and comfort being around them. That includes extended family, aunts, uncles, and cousins.





AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 104 — Pictured: Kechi — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Defender: How has your experience as a finalist on America’s Got Talent impacted your career and personal growth? How has Music played a role in your healing journey ?

Okwuchi : Everything was very much spontaneous. I had just finished writing and thinking about everything from my accident. When I finally got to the moment I was writing about AGT, I realized that my life had winded its way to this moment, and it wasn’t by accident. God had been doing things in my life. I didn’t sign up for AGT. My friend did. I was never going to put myself out there in that way. My friend took the first step for me. This gave me a huge platform I wouldn’t have had if not for the exposure I got on the show. God wanted me to bring my story out to the world in a way that would inspire people. There is life after trauma. Bad things happen in life, but if it doesn’t kill you, God is still working on something as long as you allow him to stay in your life.

Defender: Your latest book, “More than My Scars,” delves into valuing oneself beyond physical appearances. Why did you feel ready to tell your story through a book ?

Okwuchi : It was a combination of circumstances. One of them being COVID. I started writing in 2015. Every time I tried to go further into the story, I was not prepared to delve into what I needed to make this a valuable resource for anyone. Specifically, those seven months after the accident are a dusty box that I’ve never revisited since I left that situation. Two years passed, and I appeared on AGT; a publisher contacted me after hearing my story. I felt pressure because I wasn’t ready to revisit those memories. The publisher was persistent, but it took me some time to sort through those memories after the crash and when I was in a coma. But when COVID came in 2020. There wasn’t anything else to do but to buckle down and write. The publisher was a great vibe and a fantastic fit. They’re called Baker Publishing. If you’re lucky enough to be one of those who survives, your purpose on earth isn’t done.

Defender: How has your education, especially your MBA, empowered you in your career and advocacy work ?

Okwuchi : I’m in my thirties. I’m at my peak energy. If there’s anything I have the space for, I will do it. As you get older, you get tired. I have so many things that interest me. I started outing myself out there on LinkedIn in 2022. I promote every part of my life, including the creative side. Ironically, I can do my gig work on the side with my current job. They were very flexible.

Defender: In a world often obsessed with external appearances, what message would you like to convey to those struggling to find their self-worth and confidence?

Okwuch i: Tap into that which makes you unique. Tap into the thing people use to make fun of you. Those are the things that make you stand out positively. It could be that thing that makes a name for yourself or impacts society. If someone teases me about my looks, they can’t make me feel bad because my looks are a big part of who I am now, and I’ve accepted it. Even as a Black person, sometimes you must fight to make space. Trying to fit into a mold you think is trendy will only last for a while.

Defender: Which musical artists would you hope to work with one day?

Okwuchi : I’d love to work with Yemi Alade. I love her energy and her vibe. I’ve met her in person many times. Our voices would go well together. I love Ayra Starr and TEMS. I love Malik Berry. He is a great producer. Because I live here, I only have a little exposure to these Nigerian artists. I’ve met many people in America with American music and Western styles, but I want to tap into Nigerian music. When I go to Nigeria, I’ll be in the space to make things happen. Also, I would love to sing and worship with Maverick City on stage. That would be cool.