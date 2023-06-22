OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the United States, has teamed up with Marvel Comics and Visa to present a special collaboration: a free custom Black Panther comic book centered around financial literacy.

This exciting initiative aims to improve financial understanding and empowerment among young people in the Black community. Available until June 30, the comic book includes engaging exercises designed by OneUnited Bank and can be obtained physically at all OneUnited Bank branches in Boston (Grove Hall), Miami, Los Angeles, and Compton. Additionally, a digital version is accessible to participants in OneUnited Bank’s 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest.

The educational comic book follows the adventures of King T’Challa, also known as Black Panther, and his sister Shuri as they confront A.I.M Soldiers at the International Technology Conference.

Through their journey, they inspire a young character named Ramla to start her own business by harnessing the power of vibranium microprocessors. Alongside Black Panther and Shuri, beloved Avengers such as Ant-Man, Black Widow, Hulk, and Wasp make appearances, adding an exciting twist to the narrative. Readers will be captivated as they discover whether Black Panther will invest in revolutionary technology and witness how the Avengers collaborate to combat the A.I.M Soldiers.

Throughout the comic, engaging activity worksheets and puzzles accompany the storyline, enabling readers to learn about budgeting and charitable giving as essential elements of a strong financial foundation.

By combining elements of popular culture with financial education, this collaboration between OneUnited Bank, Marvel Comics, and Visa offers a unique and beneficial resource for youth. The custom comic book serves as an interactive platform to engage young readers, presenting financial literacy concepts in an accessible and enjoyable manner.

By following the thrilling adventures of their favorite superheroes, readers are simultaneously equipped with vital financial knowledge and inspired to pursue their own entrepreneurial endeavors.

For more information, visit: www.oneunited.com/book