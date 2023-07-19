Renowned rapper Slim Thug and America’s beloved french fry restaurant, Checkers, have been making waves through a series of impactful events. The dynamic duo has consistently connected with and served the local community for the last three years.

Now, they’re taking their commitment to the next level with the exciting “Off To College Sweepstakes,” designed to support college students in a unique and engaging way.

Checkers announced the launch of their “Off To College Sweepstakes” campaign in early June. The initiative aims to assist college students by offering them a chance to win an array of essential items. Two lucky winners will walk away with a new laptop, mini fridge, school supplies, dorm decorations, and a surprise gift from the one and only Slim Thug.

Houston native, Slim Thug, expressed his deep-rooted commitment to the community.

“Checkers Houston values community, and we are making an effort to support our community in the best way possible,” said Slim Thug in an official statement. “We believe that no student should have to attend school unprepared. The Checkers HTX Sweepstakes is a great opportunity for students to win college essential items and share their creativity.”

The sweepstakes is going on from now until July 31, 2023, at 11:59p.m. (central). To enter, participants must visit the official sweepstakes website at https://checkers.com/houston-sweepstakes and follow the provided instructions. Entries submitted outside the sweepstakes period will be disqualified. The campaign embraces social media platforms, with one winner selected from Instagram and another from TikTok, ensuring a diverse range of participants.

Aspiring college students have the chance to win coveted prizes that will not only enhance their college experience but also foster their creativity and preparedness.

With the “Off To College Sweepstakes” in full swing, Houston students are encouraged to seize this incredible opportunity and showcase their enthusiasm, creativity, and dedication. As the city eagerly awaits the announcement of the lucky winners, Slim Thug and Checkers continue to prove that their passion for community service knows no bounds.

For more information and official rules, interested participants are encouraged to visit the official sweepstakes website and embrace the chance to win these coveted college essentials.

How To Enter:



Build your own Checkers menu hack

Post your menu hack on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #CheckersHTXSweepstakes

Rules To Enter:



Only one entry is allowed per person

Must live in the greater Houston area

Must be 18 or older or have parental consent to enter

Must be attending college in Fall 2023

ONLY POSTS SHARED ON INSTAGRAM OR TIKTOK WITH THE HASHTAG #CHECKERSHTXSWEEPSTAKES WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR ENTRY.