Ty Grant is a dynamic comedian and entertainer who has carved out a unique space for themselves in the world of comedy, using their distinctive blend of humor and relatability to connect with audiences far and wide.

Grant’s journey from Alabama to Houston to pursue her dreams as an internet sensation has been nothing short of remarkable. With more than 144,000 followers on Instagram, and thousands more on Facebook, her skits bring back memories of the good old days.

The Defender dived into the trajectory of Grant’s rise to success, exploring the influences, challenges, and triumphs that have shaped their captivating journey as a Houston-based entertainer.

Defender: Can you share a bit about your background and how you got started in the world of comedy and social media?

Ty Grant: My journey with entertainment has been tasteful. In life you’re going to have ups and down period in any career you want to go into. I started this back in high school. I was a junior at the time, but I wasn’t as consistent as I am now. I had brain farts. It wasn’t until I went to college at Prairie View A&M University that I started getting a lot of traction within the campus. I had traction in high school, but college was a different format. I got bored with my classes. I would literally take a pen and paper and start drafting how I can mane content because that’s where I was driving into. Last year was my senior year and I wanted to leave to do what I want fully. I took the leap of faith. I dreamed of this but I didn’t think things would move so fast. People think that when they get their first viral video, they’re going to be on top. I have a 48 rule. T.I gave me this idea. He said nobody cares after 48 hours. That’s why I try to stay present with how I connect with people, because the internet is fake.

It’s always that ONE “woke” mf on the Fourth of July pic.twitter.com/NcQWL2OTdy — Ty Grant (@_334baby) July 3, 2023

Defender: What was a defining moment for you?



Grant: I had one more semester to go before I made the decision to drop out of college. It was a decision I never regretted. When I left Prairie View, so many doors opened for me. For me school went downhill for me. I was probably supposed to be there, but I wanted more. I was able to make a lot of money doing what I love to do. I would describe my content as nostalgic. My content unlocks memories and experiences people have in their everyday lives. One day, this person came to me and told me that my content helped them through depression. I thought that was sweet. It’s the reason I keep going because I want to create a safe place for people. I started when I was going through depression. [Content creation] got me out of my groove.

Defender: What is your content creation process like?



Grant: Everybody’s process is different. Inspiration comes from my conversations with people. I like to jot things down that sound funny and create content around that. When it’s time to create content videos I want to do, I will find the clothes. Sometimes, I go to my mother’s house to find outfits, then I pick out the days for shooting material and that’s it. I just let the creative process flow. That’s when the best stuff comes out

Defender: What are your future goals? What do you hope to accomplish years from now?

Grant: My main goal, and I have many of them… but the one I feel like I’m very attached to is being on the news. I feel like I could touch my dreams now. Building a team is another one, and I’m working on that right now. I want to host events and of course be high stable. I was looking at creators like DC Young Fly and Pretty Vee. They started where I’m at. As you keep growing you notice how attainable their life is. I want to be a household name.

Defender: How has your connection to Houston helped your journey as an entertainer?

Grant: Houston has helped me a lot. I’ve been here for almost two years. I didn’t know how many opportunities were out here. Houston is bigger than what I thought. In life the only way you can elevate is to get a push from people who support you. Being able to find these amazing creatives who gave me knowledge has been great.

Defender: How do you find balance between your online personality and being yourself outside of social media?

Grant: I stay true to myself. My personality on social media is the same in reality. How can I create a safe space if you’re getting two different people?