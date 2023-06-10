In a recent study conducted by Best Cities, powered by Resonance Consultancy, Houston has emerged as one of the top cities in the United States for 2023. Placing ninth overall, Houston’s ranking surpasses that of its fellow Texan counterparts, solidifying its position as a leading urban center in the nation.

The study evaluates cities based on a comprehensive analysis of 26 factors, ranging from educational opportunities and diversity to economic prosperity and cultural programming. Houston’s performance in these areas highlights its potential for thriving in the post-pandemic era.

An educated, diverse and hard-working city, Houston is America’s stealthy powerhouse on the rise. Resonance Consultancy ranks cities of metropolitan areas with populations of more than 500,000, by using qualitative evaluations of six core categories: Place, Product, Programming, People, Prosperity and Promotion.

Here are the top 10 best cities:

New York, N.Y. Chicago, I ll. Los Angeles, C alif. San Francisco, C alif. Washington, D.C. Miami, F la. Boston, M ass. Seattle, W ash. Houston, T exas San Jose, Calif.

The study recognizes Houston’s efforts in promoting prosperity and economic well-being, diverse range of arts, entertainment, and recreational activities, from world-class museums and theaters to sprawling parks and outdoor spaces, and educational institutions contribute to its intellectual vibrancy, attracting students and scholars from around the globe.

Houston provides a well-rounded experience for residents and visitors alike.

