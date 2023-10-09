C. Brian Williams, the founder of Step Afrika!, the world’s first professional African American step dancing company, is bringing the dynamic and culturally significant art form back to his roots in Houston.

Step Afrika! will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of performances from Oct 27-28 along with educational residencies, and workshops in Houston, offering the local community a chance to engage with this groundbreaking dance company.

Born and raised in Houston, Williams’s deep connection to his hometown and his family’s involvement in the arts laid the foundation for his career in promoting African American history and culture through step dancing.

“Learning and celebrating African American history and culture has always been a big part of my life. It led me to develop Step Afrika! as an organization,” said Williams.

Over the past three decades, Step Afrika! has been on a mission to blend percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, and contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive and compelling artistic experience. This unique fusion has taken Step Afrika! to over 60 countries and almost every state in the U.S., making them cultural ambassadors for African American heritage.

Credit: Jacob Inski

Credit: Jim Saah

Credit: Jim Saah

Credit: Jacob Inski

Credit: Jacob Inski

Credit: Jati Lindsay

One of the highlights of Step Afrika!’s journey was their performance at the White House for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as a featured artist for Black History Month in 2016.

“We were able to bring an art form that hadn’t already been in the White House,” Williams proudly recalled.

Step Afrika!’s homecoming celebration in Houston includes performances of their production “Drumfolk,” which explores the historical significance of the Stono Rebellion of 1739. This event had a profound impact on African American culture, and Step Afrika! aims to preserve and celebrate this history through the art of step dancing.

“The Stono Rebellion in 1739 happened right before America had fully formed as a country. Africans fought against historic injustice and the institutions of slavery. They used drums as a way to call people together. Sadly, the rebellion wasn’t successful. British colonists at the time, were so concerned by the use of drums and the possibility of more rebellions. They passed the Negro Act of 1740. That act took away African people’s right to read, gather in groups above seven, to wear certain clothes, and the right to use their drums. Stepping became a dance form where the body transformed into a drum,” explains Williams.

As part of their visit, Step Afrika! will also conduct educational residencies and workshops, engaging with the local community and inspiring young children.

“We are a non-profit, and the only way we survive is through community support,” emphasized Williams. “Supporting our mission to use stepping as an educational and motivational tool for young children is important.”

Houstonians have a unique opportunity to connect with Step Afrika! during their homecoming celebration, which promises to be a full-circle moment for Williams and a chance for the community to experience the powerful cultural exchange that step dancing embodies.

For those interested in engaging with Step Afrika! and supporting their mission, visit their website (https://www.stepafrika.org/) to learn more about their work and consider making a donation to help them continue their educational and artistic endeavors.