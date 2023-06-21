People with natural hair often encounter a range of reactions, from curious inquiries to outright unprofessional behavior in the workplace. The experiences of people of color with natural hair have been the subject of a recent study conducted by StyleSeat, shedding light on the perceptions and challenges surrounding natural hair in professional settings.

With over 1,000 Americans surveyed, the study reveals findings that highlight the need for greater awareness and acceptance of natural hair diversity in the workplace.

The Study’s Key Findings:

According to the survey, 28% of POC have encountered someone asking to touch their hair, while 23% have experienced someone actually touching their hair without permission. Furthermore, a majority of respondents (61%) reported receiving general comments about their hair while at work, with 48% having encountered unsolicited remarks about a co-worker’s hairstyle. Troublingly, 10% of POC admitted feeling pressure to conform to straightened or relaxed hairstyles in order to fit in professionally.

The Benefits of Diversity in the Workplace:

Recognizing the importance of a diverse workforce, companies strive to foster inclusive cultures that promote effective communication, heightened productivity, and enhanced creativity among employees. Embracing individuals from different backgrounds, races and genders not only benefits the employees themselves but also allows organizations to better understand and cater to the needs of a diverse customer base.

The Ongoing Battle for Natural Hair Acceptance:

While diversity in the workplace is an ideal to strive for, it is not without its challenges. Expressing racial identity through natural hair choices often invites backlash and discrimination. People of color have long fought for the acceptance of their natural hair, navigating societal and workplace norms that have historically favored more Eurocentric beauty standards.

StyleSeat’s Survey:

StyleSeat, a platform that values self-expression through beauty, conducted a comprehensive survey to gauge American sentiments regarding natural hair in professional settings. The study included responses from 1,252 individuals, both people of color and white participants, with a focus on understanding the experiences of people of color.

Unprofessional Responses to Natural Hair:

In addition to discrimination, POC frequently encounter racially charged comments and unprofessional situations due to their natural hair. Comments such as “you change your hair a lot,” jokes about their hair, and inquiries about the authenticity of their hair are common occurrences. Disturbingly, the survey revealed that 23% of POC have had people touch their hair without seeking permission, further exacerbating the need for increased awareness and respect for personal boundaries.