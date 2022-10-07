Midterms are heating up and so are young voters.

A recent poll from the young women’s political leadership group Ignite says nearly two-thirds of Gen Z respondents said health care was one of their top issues going into the midterms. More than 1,000 people born after 1996 were surveyed in May 2022.

Other issues on the list include mass shootings and mental health.

Candidates who hope to galvanize this group to vote for them must tailor their campaigns around Gen Z concerns to succeed.

“We know that this generation votes based on issues rather than political party,” said said Sara Guillermo, CEO of IGNITE, in a statement. “So understanding what motivates them as a voting bloc is critical for any candidate or campaign.”

By 2024, Millennials and Gen Z are on track to account for the largest share of U.S. voters, and despite the power they’ll have at the ballot, there are a few things that could get in the way of them getting to the ballot box.

Researchers also surveyed Americans from older generations and found inflation was a high priority among Gen X, baby boomers and the silent generation, and was ranked the second-highest issue for millennials.