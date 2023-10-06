Women athletes are definitely making their mark in sports, challenging established norms and redefining what it means to excel in the world of athletics.

Then when you add Black women into the mix, the magic is paramount. That is the energy 26-year-old Houston Dash Forward Michelle Alozie embodies with her skill, versatility and ambition as a rising star in women’s soccer.

Alozie stands as a testament to the evolving paradigm of athletics. As the popularity of women’s sports grows in higher ratings, sponsorship and attendance, she carries the mantle of the icons who come before her.

Beyond the field, she is a Yale University graduate with a degree in microbiology and has goals of pursuing medicine as a career. Alozie made her debut for the Nigerian national team during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Her stellar performance as a defensive player has cemented her as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and young girls everywhere.

The Defender spoke to Alozie about her passion for soccer and her vision for the future of women’s sports.

Defender: How have you adjusted moving here from California to play for the Houston Dash?

Michelle Alozie : Coming from California wasn’t too crazy. I came out here with my sister, as well, so it was actually nice to have a familial bond here. Being here is honestly a dream. Houston has a lot of Nigerians, so I love that. Being surrounded by people who come from the same culture as me has been beautiful. It’s almost like a mini Lagos, some might say. It’s everything I could’ve wanted. It’s definitely a crazy path that has taken me to where I am now. I wouldn’t have changed it any other way.

Defender: How do you balance your academic pursuits with playing soccer ?

Alozie : I got my degree in molecular biology at Yale. I knew medicine was always going to be something that I wanted to do as my career. Obviously, soccer came first. It’s something that has limited time just because my body won’t run forever. I knew that it was a passion of mine that I wanted to do first. So, coming here, being at Texas Medical Center, which is literally the best medical center in the country, it was honestly a great coincidence. I’m a research technician at Texas Children’s Hospital. I’m able to balance it because I’ve always been used to juggling academics and sports throughout my whole life. That’s what I had to do as a college athlete. Since I’m passionate about this, it’s easy to be able to split up my time.

Michelle Alozie, Houston Dash Forward. Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Defender Network

Defender: How has growing up as a Nigerian in the diaspora influenced your approach to the game and life ?

Alozie : Growing up Nigerian, I feel like you have to be a tough cookie. Even in the diaspora, I feel like it’s all the same. My parents instilled in me hard work and if I want to do something, especially if it’s something that’s a little bit off the normal path, that they would have wanted me to be on, I have to go 100% and give it my all. That’s what I’m doing in soccer now and they are proud. Soccer is in our culture, its ingrained in me to love this sport. They love it. All my siblings played it, my uncles, and my dad. It was natural.

Defender: What is your day-to-day preparation and grind like as a young athlete?

Alozie : I’m still trying to be the best athlete I can be. I’m used to getting up, warming up and going running. I’m getting a little older so I need to take care of my body. Recovery is important. I make sure I’m doing my rehab and activation. I’m in top shape, not just for myself but for my team. I’m making sure I’m hydrated, especially in this Houston heat, and get my carbs in and make sure my body is and mental is completely ready for the game.

Defender: What are your thoughts on the increased recognition of women’s sports, and what do you hope to see in the future?

Alozie : It’s about time! I know this past world cup has broken many records with viewership and partnerships with revenue. It’s just the start. If people haven’t thought about investing in women’s sports now or then, they definitely should. Look at these numbers. We are busting our butts as hard as anyone. We put a lot of things on the backburner just so that we can perform. I think that we’re finally getting to the point where women’s sports is just as important as any other sports, especially in America. It’s beautiful to see.

Defender: What advice do you have for aspiring athletes who want to be where you are one day ?

Alozie : Trust your journey. I don’t think anyone expected me to be here. I didn’t expect myself to be here with the way my journey was going. Just because it’s not the journey where you’re going to a power five school, getting drafted top 10, and then you start your rookie year. None of that really matters at the end of the day. Trust your journey no matter what the path looks like. Make sure you believe in yourself and follow through.