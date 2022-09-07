Millennials Making Moves is Madaemenoire’s new series where we will highlight two female millennials who are in pursuit of the American Dream. With their careers as the main focus, these ladies will discuss candidly their personal roadmap to success.

In our second episode, 31 year old Stephanie Lampkin talks about how she learned how to code at the age of 13 and how her experiences in the job market motivated her to create Blendoor, a mobile job matching app that hides candidate name and photo to circumvent unconscious bias and facilitate diversity recruiting in tech companies. Stephanie herself, raised $100k in pre-seed funding for Blendoor and now the app works with reputable tech companies such as Intel, Google, Facebook and Apple.

Click here if you missed our first episode featuring Zuvaa Founder, Kelechi Anyadiegwu