From watching those so-called “relationship experts” on podcasts and scrolling through a load of love shows on television, navigating modern love these days is like trying to find the perfect meme in a sea of GIFs—overwhelming, challenging, but oh-so-rewarding when you strike the right chord.

The struggle is real, and the dating game has evolved into a complex dance of swipes, DMs, and decoding emoji hieroglyphics. Some years ago, when I attended this social networking event, I remember interacting with a young lady who expressed how tired she was of the dating game and wanted to finally find her “person.”

She showed me a dating app (Hinge, to be exact) and said she found herself on dates that can only be described as cringeworthy sitcom episodes. One of her dates, let’s call him Emoji King, communicated mostly through emojis. Yes, emojis—the tiny, colorful symbols that usually compliment words, not replace them.

Attempting to decipher his messages felt like cracking an ancient code. Did the eggplant mean dinner? Was the monkey covering its eyes a sign of shyness or disinterest? It was a modern-day riddle with no Rosetta Stone in sight. By the time they met face to face… let’s just say there was no second date. She has a field day with her story about another man who stood her up at an outing that she planned.

After listening to her story, I asked myself, what happened to the basic fundamentals of communication?

I might not know much, but people teach me so much from their experiences.

Embrace the awkward, the confusing, and the downright bizarre. It’s all part of the journey. You need to sift through the rough patches to find the sparkle. Their lack of effort doesn’t reflect your value or appeal; it’s a testament to the other person’s inability to communicate honestly. Perfection is an illusion, especially in the realm of online dating. Instead of chasing an idealized version of a partner, focus on finding someone whose quirks complement yours, whose flaws make them human. Self-love is the North Star. In the digital whirlwind of curated profiles and carefully crafted bios, it’s easy to get lost in comparison. Your journey is unique, and your worth isn’t determined by how many matches you have or how fast someone replies to your messages. I don’t knock anyone from using dating apps, but it doesn’t hurt to go out to conventions, conferences, or upscale events that attract the men (or women) you’re looking for. Vulnerability is the bridge that connects two hearts and is the secret sauce of meaningful connections. Don’t be afraid to let your guard down, to be real and raw. Those who appreciate your authenticity are the keepers.

Modern love is a rollercoaster, buckle up and enjoy the ride.