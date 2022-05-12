From May 6 to May 12, National Nurse Week honors the contributions and sacrifices of nurses who are usually the first point of contact for patients in need of care.

As a small token of thanks, businesses in Houston and nationwide show their gratitude by offering amazing deals and freebies for our healthcare heroes.

So if you are a nurse look below at some of these deals while they last.

CHIPOTLE

Chipotle is giving 2000 healthcare workers free Chipotle for a whole YEAR.

To nominate someone to win, tag one healthcare hero in a comment section of their Facebook page with a message about their impact NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. For Official Rules including how to enter, the definition of healthcare professional, entry limitations, odds, and prize descriptions visit chipotle.com/healthcareheroes

TACO CABANA

The first Tuesday of every month at Taco Cabana is for Healthcare Workers! Get 50% off today (5/3). Healthcare workers must show valid work ID at the time of purchase. Valid at participating Texas locations only. Not available for delivery or online ordering. Excludes gift cards and alcohol.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

Outback Steakhouse is celebrating all teachers, nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders with 10% off their entire check all day, every day (with valid medical, state or federal service ID).

POTBELLY SANDWICH SHOP

Potbelly Sandwich Shop will offer nurses a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée all week through May 12. All nurses must show their work ID or badge to the cashier, according to company said.

NIKE

Nike is offering a 10% discount for qualified first responders and medical professionals in the US, including doctors, nurses, technicians, medical researchers, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement, etc.