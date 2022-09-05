If you are big on saving, investing, and/or living a life of financial freedom, then here is some news for you to consider.

Netflix is dropping some great new series and movies this month and Get Smart With Money is the one you have to mark on your calendars premiering September 6.

This documentary follows the lives of four people on their financial journey with the help of financial coaches.

These advisers share easy tips on spending less and saving more to achieve their short and long term financial goals.

One of the coaches is Tiffany “The Budgetista” Aliche, award-winning teacher of financial education, and and author of the New York Times Bestseller book Get Good With Money, who is known for outlining good money management techniques with The One Week Budget, and the Live Richer Challenge series.

So set your reminders and get your notepads out and get to class!