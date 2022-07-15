Fans of Afrobeats music gather here!

Nigerian superstar, Mayorkun popularly known as the Mayor of Lagos is announcing his mammoth debut tour of North America and Canada. Kicking off at Chicago’s Parkwest on 28th September, the tour runs through until the end of October in Rhode Island. Take notes of his arrival to Houston October 12 at Rise Rooftop.



Coinciding with the announce of the tour today, Mayorkun has also today shared his brand new video for his latest single,“Certified Loner (No Competition)”. Out now on all platforms via Sony Music Entertainment/Black Butter Records UK, the single is currently #10 in the UK afrobeats chart and has garnered over 10M streams to date.

The track and video are a stellar demonstration of how Mayorkun embodies the multi-influence spirit of the Afrobeats coming out of Lagos. The singer and songwriter’s unique blend of Afrobeats, R&B, pop, and Afro-house, and his knack for embellishing these sounds with playful twists from the Amapiano genre is gaining him a rapidly growing global fanbase. A viral sensation, “Certified Loner (No Competition)” launched on creator’s platform, TikTok with a teaser sound that was quickly eaten up by users, later featuring on the app’s trending segment and now with over almost 400K sound creations.

Filmed in various locations across Nigeria, the video tells the story of a break up, and includes scenes of Mayorkun performing at the impressive National stadium in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. The stunning performance scenes in the empty stadium are a visual preview and a small glimpse into the Mayor’s prowess as a performer.

Speaking about the new video Mayorkun says “Certified loner is such a special song, crafted from the deepest part of my heart. For the video we had to go all out, traveling with a large production crew to different locations within Nigeria to film over 2 days.. great experience & glad it came out excellent. Can’t wait to finally tour the US & Canada, I’m bringing all the heat and all the hits! Everyone better be ready for the Mayor..”



The Mayorkun Tour is being produced and promoted by Duke Concept; the preeminent production and promotion agency for African artists touring North America. Based in New York, Duke Concept has brought many African artists to the US for the first time and has handled booking and logistics for some of the top African talent including Wizkid, Fireboy, Olamide, Davido, Adekunle Gold, Burna boy, Omah lay and more.

MAYORKUN “THE MAYOR OF LAGOS” NORTH AMERICA TOUR TICKETS

Artist Presale: Wednesday, July 20th at 10:00 AM Local Time

Duke Concept Presales: Wednesday, July 20th at 10:00 AM

Venue Presales: Thursday July 21st at 10:00 AM Local Time

All Presales End: Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 PM Local Time

Public On Sale: Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Local



VISIT DUKE CONCEPT FOR MORE INFO