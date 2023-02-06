Do you remember when your parents once told you that there are three things that shouldn’t be discussed at the dinner table… money, religion and politics?

In this case, money is definitely a topic that can ruffle some feathers depending on what the conversation is. That is exactly what happened when a photo of a scantily dressed woman posted on social media with a story that read:

While we’ve all heard stories about sexual infidelity, financial infidelity is an actual thing.

The definition is when couples with combined finances lie to each other about money. Examples of financial infidelity can include hiding existing debts, excessive expenditures without notifying the other partner, and lying about the use of money.

Money is a sensitive topic between two individuals and if both partners are not on the same page, financial issues can often lead to the couple splitting up or being disappointed in the relationship. This can be considered a serious breach of trust.

Getty Images

Some might argue that it is okay for a stay-at-home wife to have her own nest egg as marriage insurance, considering women bare the brunt of the house management and childcare.

Houston-based licensed relationship therapist and co-founder of Melanin and Mental Health Eboni Harris has some advice for couples who may be in this situation.

Here are eight points Harris shared on the matter: