Big news is shaking up the city’s job market and it’s all about boosting opportunities in the tech industry. National tech training nonprofit Per Scholas is expanding its reach by coming to Houston and teaming up with Ion District, the hotbed of innovation developed by Rice University.

The pair seek to bring tuition-free technology skills training to The Ion (4201 Main Street, Houston, 77002).

Training will begin in October, starting with the IT Support course. Applications are open now for those interested in learning more.

Participants will have the opportunity to earn the Google IT Support Professional Certificate and the CompTIA A+ certification, to equip them with the skills needed to fill various entry-level tech careers.

Per Scholas is known for offering rigorous 12–15-week tech skills training, connecting its graduate to high-growth careers in technology.

“The BlackRock Foundation’s partnership with Per Scholas aligns with our mission to create more paths to financial security,” said Claire Chamberlain, chief investment officer and managing director, corporate sustainability and social impact at BlackRock, in an official statement. “Through skill-building and mastery, the program expands access to tech careers and unlocks the potential of a new generation of technical leaders.”

Here are some facts about Per Scholar learners:

85% of its learners are people of color



More than 40% identify as women



More than 50% have a high school diploma as their highest education credential



Per Scholas graduates are hired into tech roles by more than 850 employer partners nationwide

The organization’s model is proven, with graduates earning three times their pre-training wage in their first job following graduation, resulting in an $8 net economic return for every dollar invested.

To learn more about the Ion, please visit iondistrict.com. To learn more about Per Scholas Houston, click here