The first quarter of the year is coming to an end. How is your fitness journey?

Are you struggling with being consistent?

Are you looking for a community to help you with being accountable?

Most importantly, are you searching for a space with Black people working toward the same goals?

Here is a Defender short list of Black-owned gyms for you to try out.

Ilekan Athletic Club

Co-founders Prince Tunde and his brother Tolu created Ilekan, a boutique Health and Fitness Club located in the center of the Oak Forest, Heights and Spring Branch areas of Houston. Ilekan is a blend of two Yoruba words that translates to “One House.” Prince said, “More than a gym, we’re a community of athletes that believe you’re more than a body.” They offer Afrobeats dance classes and personal training sessions, to name a few.

Address: 5151a Mitchelldale St. A-14

Website: https://www.ilekan.com/

Fenixx Fitness

Fenixx Fitness says it’s the step beyond conventional gyms. They offer a variety of innovative fitness classes with strength training always at the core. They’ve also included cross training-style bootcamps, hip hop step aerobics, yoga and dance fitness.

Address: 5325 Glenmont Drive, Suite C5325 Glenmont Drive, Suite C

Website: www.fenixxfit.com/

Beast FX3

Beast FX3 Fitness is a Christian-based fitness company in North Houston. They offer Boxing, HIIT and Bootcamp classes for ages 7 & up. Beast FX3 is a facility designed to shape the minds of the future generation through positive instruction and challenging fitness.

Location: 16140 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77068

Website: https://beastfx3fitness.com/

Level One Fitness

Level One Fitness is a 10,000 sq. ft, fully-equipped gym that offers athletic sports training, personal training and competition training. Level One also plans to offer boxing, mixed martial arts, physical rehabilitation services, CrossFit, spin class, basketball and much more.

Address: 1803 Cleburne St

Website: https://www.l1fitness.com/

R3Fuel

Fitness is a group HIIT training facility with intense exercises inspired to R3Fuel the athlete that lives in you. Each of their classes are 60-minute total body workouts fueled by passion, competition, energy and accountability that are proven to yield real results. Their mantra is “Leave Your Mark Every Day.”

Address: 9710 S Kirkwood Rd, Houston, TX 77099

Website: r3feul.com