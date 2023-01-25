Establishing proper health and wellness habits are important for your overall wellbeing. Maintaining a balanced diet, getting proper sleep and exercising are all good things do, but have you considered adding your dental health to the list?

Dr. Mikenah Joy Vega is a cosmetic dentist practicing at Smile Design Studios, a Black-owned and women-run practice in Missouri City.

Dr. Joy is a Boston native who earned her dental degree from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and relocated to Houston in 2018.

When she isn’t in the field of dentistry, she is a health and wellness coach and creates content that encourages everyone to live life full of “joy” and positivity.

The Defender had a one-on-one conversation with Dr. Joy to find out what you can do to improve your oral health this year.

Defender: You are a transplant from Boston, MA. What made you decide to move to Houston?

Dr. Joy: I grew up in Boston. I went to private school my whole life. I was always the only Black woman in every room, and I was tired. After dental school, I made a big decision to move. I came to Houston to visit my aunt who moved here 15 years ago and has lived a great life. So, I packed my bags and left in 2018. It’s been five years now. I worked and networked a lot. I put myself out there. I love Houston because if you’re authentic people open doors for you. In 2019, I met my now business partner, Dr. Simone Ellis. She had been a dentist here in the community for about 10 years at that point. I wanted to work with her so bad. I showed up at her office once a week. I didn’t know her sphere of influence. She is a top Black doctor in this area and I wanted to connected with her because I like her for who she is and her practice. I jumped through hoops to show her how committed I was about this work. In 2020, during the pandemic, she moved her office into a bigger space. She invited me to come along and be her co-doctor. It didn’t take long before I went viral on Twitter. We are all about giving the Black luxury experience. We don’t have a lot of places for us that not only gives you good service, but gives you a good time. One of my patients went through that experience and she posted it on Twitter, and before you knew it, we had all of Houston trying to get into the office. I do a lot of cosmetics, veneers, Invisalign, but I do everything.

Defender: Why are you passionate about dentistry?

Joy: I have an immigrant mom (from Haiti) who said I can become either a doctor, lawyer or engineer. So dental was my route. But I grew up in a dental office. My mother was a Haitian immigrant and to her the most amazing person was always a dentist. She always put the idea in my head and luckily that was the path I went down. The journey felt effortless and it just worked for me. It just matches who I am as a person. Becoming a cosmetic dentist, I never thought that was going to be what I did. I thought maybe I would work with kids, but I just have an eye for beauty. I study photography. It’s all things I’m passionate about.

Defender: How does oral health impact our overall health?

Joy: You have to realize that if you are not flossing, brushing and going to the dentist [eventually] you’ll have really nasty bacteria that builds underneath your gums. When you have that inflammation in your mouth, it triggers to other parts of the body. We have to realize that our mouths are a whole microbiome and we have to take good care of it. If you have a cavity left untreated it will affect you and eventually fester. Once you lose teeth, how can you eat your vegetables? How can you eat meat? All of a sudden you are having under nutrition because you don’t have healthy teeth to chew your food. That’s what’s happening to a lot of elderly people. Also, if you don’t like your teeth, you tend to shy away. You don’t laugh or smile, and they look stern. They are blocking their blessings because they don’t want to show their teeth. That could impact self-esteem and could lead to depression and other mental health problems.

Defender: Black dentists make up 3.8% of the dental workforce in the US. What does that mean to you as a Black health care professional?

Joy: I feel so privileged. It gives me the sense of duty. I want to be one of the best dentists who just so happens to be Black. I do a lot of mentorships and trying to get more people into the field. When there is not enough of us to take care of our people, our people suffer. Oftentimes I’ve had to re-educate and get rid of the trauma that people have had because they went to the dentist. A lot of what I do is therapy work.

Defender: What are some barriers that Black people face when trying to access proper oral care?

Joy: It’s education. A lot of people of don’t know that your baby should start going [to the dentist] at six months. A lot of people don’t know that we need to get cleaning twice a year and the dangers of gum disease and things like that. We wait until something hurts instead of taking preventative measures. Maybe our parents didn’t have insurance, so we didn’t grow up going to the dentist on a regular basis and not making it a priority. Not having those white-collar jobs that provide good insurance is another issue. Some people feel that if they don’t have insurance they can’t afford to go to the dentist. In Texas, you can have dental care, even if you don’t have insurance.

Defender: You work with Smile Design Studios in Missouri City. What is it like working with all those talented women of color?

Joy: It’s beautiful. I never would have thought that I would be living out my wildest dreams like this. I would never thing I’d wake up in the morning and go to the office where literally the whole staff is diverse. It’s difficult sometimes, because I’m a young Black woman, so sometimes people question your experience because of my age our how young I look. Now, I have that respect, but it took some time to get out of my imposter syndrome.

Defender: You are also into health and wellness. Is that a business you do outside of dentistry?

Joy: My brand is really based off not only cosmetics and aesthetics or making people feel confident through having better smiles, but I’m also a proponent of finding balance and finding joy in everything I do. I made a decision early on that I was going to be like what I embody and bring to dentistry. Even though I know people hate going to the dentist, I try to make the experience a joyful one. Since moving from Boston, I lost 30-35 pounds. Coming to Houston, I built my life from scratch. I had to deal with building new routines, learn how to eat right, and not live a stress filled life. My side business helps with weight loss and building routines. It’s a passion project of mine. I’ve gone through the trials and tribulations and I want to help others as well.

Defender: What preventative measures should people take in order to have good oral health?

Joy: The first tip is to floss. The second tip is to throw away those manual tooth brushes and use the electric ones instead. The third is if your teeth aren’t straight or out of alignment, it’s going to be way harder to care for them. The fourth is to go get checked at least 1-2 times a year to make sure everything is okay. The fifth tip would be to stop sipping sugary drinks (coffee, soda) for long periods of time. This is what causes a lot of cavities.