Many try to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion, or at least up to date. But which state is actually the most fashion-forward state; which makes the most effort to show up and show out; where would you head to in order to be seen with the best dressed?

Fashion experts Flaunt Your Fashion took the time to find out which state really is the most fashion-obsessed by compiling data on Google searches for fashion labels across the US, and comparing the brands that were the most and least searched for in each state.

Truth is, the only American fashion week is in New York for a reason.

The highest proportion of people searching for fashion labels was in New York

The most commonly searched high-end label was Louis Vuitton in every state apart from Nebraska, where it was Valentino

The state least interested in fashion labels was Wyoming

State Sum of Volume Population Searches per 100k Rank New York 2,666,400 19,677,151 13,550.7 1 Hawaii 184,950 1,440,196 12,842.0 2 Wisconsin 208,800 1,775,156 11,762.3 3 Nevada 339,270 3,177,772 10,676.3 4 California 4,118,700 39,029,342 10,552.8 5 New Jersey 923,400 9,261,699 9,970.1 6 Florida 1,879,100 22,244,823 8,447.4 7 Maryland 503,640 6,164,660 8,169.8 8 Illinois 1,019,210 12,582,032 8,100.5 9 Texas 2,331,070 30,029,572 7,762.6 10

With 13,500 fashion brand searches per 100k people, New York is crowned as the most fashion-obsessed state, with a higher rate of searches than in any other state. The most coveted brands were Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

Louis Vuitton and Gucci were the top two most googled brands in most other states as well, while New York was the first of a few where Chanel ranked as the third most searched, rather than Michael Kors. Of the total 50 fashion labels analyzed, the least favored fashion label in New York was Prada, followed by Burberry and Dior.

Hawaii came next as the most fashion-obsessed state in the US with 12,842 searches for fashion labels per 100k Hawaiians. Like New York and most other states, its most popular label was Louis Vuitton, but the next two most Googled were Hermes and Gucci. The least covetable however, was Burberry.

Wisconsin is third on the list and therefore the most fashion-obsessed in the mid-west. With 11,762 searches per 100k of Wisconsin residents, the top three were Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Michael Kors. Like in Hawaii though, Burberry was the least Googled label.

Nevada came in fourth with just under 11,000 searches for fashion labels per 100k people. The most popular brands Nevada natives were looking for was, like the others, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. The third most favored was Chanel though, making a change to Michael Kors. The least popular designer brand in Nevada was Versace.

The fifth most fashion-obsessed state is California. Despite being home to Hollywood and those aspiring to be part of it, there were 10,552 fashion labels searches for every 100k Californians. Louis Vuitton led the pack ahead of Gucci and Chanel, while Balenciaga, Ralph Lauren and Prada brought up the rear.

New Jersey ranks in sixth and is the first state with less than 10,000 searches per 100k of people. Louis Vuitton was followed by Gucci and Michael Kors as the top three most popular brands in the Garden State. At the other end, Balenciaga featured again, but this time accompanied by Dior and Calvin Klein.

Coming in at seventh, Florida had 8,447 fashion searches per 100k of inhabitants. It also had the same top three as New Jersey, Louis Vuitton; Gucci; and Michael Kors, while the least favored are decidedly different – Versace, Prada and Hermes were the least searched in Florida.

Maryland came in as the eighth most fashion-obsessed state with 8,170 searches per 100k people. The same as the previous two states, Maryland’s most popular labels were Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Michael Kors. Maryland’s least popular designer labels were Dior; Alexander McQueen and Versace.

The second mid-western state to feature was Illinois. Also, with 8,100 designer label searches per 100k people, Illinois broke the top three trend as Louis Vuitton and Gucci took first and second place, with Burberry coming in third. Meanwhile Dior, Prada and Versace were the least favorite.

Rounding out the top ten was Texas, where there were 7,762 searches per 100k Texans. Again, the top three were Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Michael Kors.