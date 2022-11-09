Remember when you were a child and your parents told you that getting a college degree was pathway to getting a good paying job and living the American dream?

Well how do you feel about that statement as an adult?

According to CodeWizardsHQ, a provider of coding classes for kids and teens, questioned 2,008 young Americans (18-24) about whether they consider a college degree (and it’s associated fees) as a benefit or burden. Almost half (45%) of young adults in Texas consider a college degree as a financial burden.

The survey also found that, given the high levels of student debt within the country, only 38% of those aged 18-24 felt they would be able to achieve the same levels of financial security as their parents in their lifetimes.

This is compared to a national average of 47%. When broken down by gender, 49% of women consider it a burden, compared to 45% of men.

Older millennials (40 years old) entered adulthood around the time of the 2008 financial crisis. Soon after, they were it with higher education funding cuts, rising college costs and slow wage growth. And debt still continues to follow them.

The high cost of attendance holds back women, minorities before and after college

The ROI of college is broken, and young people are looking for alternatives. Today, more value is being placed in credentials that teach job-related skills to prepare you for the workforce faster than a degree can.