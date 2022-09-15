The are so many discussion being had about the challenges of workplace culture and corporate America in its entirety.

Another topic is trending on social media as a solution to preserve mental health challenges at work. It’s called quiet quitting.

Now, I know what you must be thinking. What is that?

Well, for one, it doesn’t mean quitting a job. It means not having to subscribe to the hustle mentality and not having your work define your life, but instead not going above and beyond at work at the detriment to your health.

A survey by intelligent.com says one-third of college students agree with this.

Intelligent.com surveyed 1,000 community, public, and private college students and found that:

More than one-third of college students put only some or little effort into their schoolwork

1 in 5 say their school-life balance is unhealthy

6 in 10 say they agree with the statement, “C’s get degrees”

Respondents were asked for reasons some would put little or no effort into their school work, the most common reasons were the following:

“Mental health and being too comfortable with low expectations”

“Since there’s a lot of readings, I read the most important ones and ignore the others. This way I have more time to work on other things”

“I’ve already done enough above and beyond work, I’m ready to be done”

“Too much effort for not much reward, at least on grades”

“Procrastination”

Examples of how their parents prioritize work-life balance and their mental health as a constant reminder for respondents as they choose to navigate their career and health and wellness journey.

What are your thoughts around Quiet Quitting?