The dating game can be a tough and frustrating experience, especially for Black women.

BLK, the largest dating app made specifically for Black singles, recently conducted a survey to better understand the state of Black women and dating.

The results of the survey revealed a new perspective of the experience of Black women when it comes to dating.

Here are the key findings:

1. The top three self-descriptions used by Black women are funny, family-oriented and intelligent.

Firstly, it’s clear that Black women value qualities like humor, family-orientedness, and intelligence in themselves. These traits are likely important because they reflect important values in Black culture. Humor can be a way of coping with adversity, family is often central to the Black experience, and intelligence is seen as a way of achieving success and breaking down stereotypes.

2. The least desirable descriptors are ambitious, determined and resourceful.

On the other hand, Black women are less likely to describe themselves as ambitious, determined or resourceful, which may reflect the challenges they face in society. Black women have historically been discriminated against in the workplace, and have had fewer opportunities to advance their careers. This can make them less likely to value ambition or determination in themselves, because these traits may not always lead to success.

3. Good communication is the most valuable attribute in a relationship, followed by trust. When combined, these two factors account for 62% of what Black women consider to be important in a relationship.

When it comes to dating, good communication is highly valued by Black women, which could be because communication is key to building strong relationships. However, trust is also important, which is perhaps not surprising given that Black women have historically been let down by society and may have trust issues as a result.

4. 80% of Black Women daters are open to dating someone younger than them.

It’s interesting that the majority of Black women are open to dating younger partners, which could reflect a desire for companionship and the belief that age is just a number.

5. Past experiences/relationships have the biggest influence on Black women daters (37%), followed by family (14%) and church/faith (12%).

It’s not surprising that past experiences and relationships have the biggest influence on Black women’s dating preferences. Black women have likely faced a variety of challenges in the dating world, from racism to colorism to sexism. As a result, they may be more likely to seek partners who are understanding of their experiences and values.

6. Finding someone who shares their cultural experiences and values is the biggest challenge Black women face when dating, followed by finding a financially sound partner.

Another challenge that Black women face when dating is finding someone who shares their cultural experiences and values. This is not surprising given that Black women often have unique experiences in society that may be difficult to relate to for those outside of their community.

7. 23% of Black women are open to dating someone who is, or has been, sexually fluid. That number jumps to 44% when looking at the 18-24 age group.

Interestingly, a significant number of Black women are open to dating someone who is or has been sexually fluid, which could reflect a growing acceptance of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.

8. 64% of Black women do not feel safe as a Black woman in America and 56% of Black women do not feel safe on mainstream dating apps. Of those who do not feel safe on mainstream dating apps, 60% say they feel safer on BLK.

It’s concerning that a majority of Black women do not feel safe in America or on mainstream dating apps. This likely reflects the systemic racism and sexism that Black women face in society. It’s heartening to see that many feel safer on BLK, which is a dating app specifically designed for Black people.

9. 57% of Black women feel that they have to work harder than women of other races to be seen as attractive in the dating scene.

The statistic suggests that a significant percentage of Black women feel they must work harder than women of other races to be seen as attractive in the dating scene, highlighting the impact of societal beauty standards on individuals’ self-perception and confidence. Addressing these issues and promoting inclusivity can foster a more accepting society.

10. The primary intention for Black women on dating apps is to find a long-term relationship (52%), and long-term relationships to marriage accounts for 78% of Black woman daters.

Finally, it’s clear that the primary intention for Black women on dating apps is to find a long-term relationship, which is not surprising given that Black women are often seeking companionship and stability. Long-term relationships leading to marriage are especially valued, which may reflect a desire to build a strong, committed partnership in a world that can be hostile to Black love.