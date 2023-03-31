Trends come and go, but Black fashion is forever. At least that is the energy these five fashion designers bring to the table. The Black community continues to be underrepresented and often uncredited for their invaluable contributions to the fashion industry we see today.

These Black fashion designers are using the power of fashion to encourage open discourse on topics around diversity and inclusivity all while representing their culture and identity.

Check out our top five fashion designer picks in Houston and surrounding cities.

Ese Azenabor: Esé Azénabor-Grembowski is the Owner and Head Designer for her namesake brand Esé Azénabor. This self-taught designer is located in Dallas, Texas and is known for her luxury haute couture bespoke garments. This Nigerian-born Canadian transplant moved to Texas to pursue her Master’s degree before taking a major career pivot as a professional designer. Azénabor is now one of the world’s most sought-after designers. You can catch her designs on some of your favorite celebrities including Tyra Banks, Michelle Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox.

Don Morphy Men’s Wear Credit: Don Morphy Instagram Page

Don Morphy: If the Don Morphy brand could be one song it would be Jidenna’s “Classic Man.” Daniel Mofor is the owner and founder of this Dallas-based menswear brand. This Cameroonian native is renowned for his unique craftmanship and luxury customer service experience. He has dressed well known celebrities such as Tyson Chandler, Bishop T.D Jakes, Tyra Banks, and Kenny Lattimore.

Sai Sankoh designer wear Credit: Sai Sankoh Instagram

Sai Sankoh: Sai Sankoh is the visionary behind this vintage style old glamour inspired fashion brand by the same name. This Dallas-based boss lady is a renowned luxury fashion consultant and entrepreneur who quality fabrics, modern trends, and elegant pieces were inspired by her native country Sierra Leone and the African continent. Her fine silks and furs pieces will have you booking your next ticket flexing in Dubai!

Onyii & Co Designs Credit: Photo via Onyii & Co website

Onyii and Co: Onyi Brown is the visionary behind Onyii and co. is a luxury lifestyle brand that caters to the world-traveled woman – the woman who savors living well. The brand has built a reputation among clients of exceptional taste for its use of high-quality global textiles that feature vivid colors, prints, and bohemian-styled silhouettes.

Kahlana Barfield Brown attends dinner for InStyle Awards. Credit: Photo via Kahlana Barfield Brown’s Twitter page

Kahlana Barfield-Brown: Houston-Based designer Fashion and Beauty Expert & Editor who has carved a niche for herself in the hyper-competitive world of fashion and beauty publishing. Formerly the Beauty Editor of InStyle Magazine, Kahlana serves as an ambassador for leading fashion brands globally, using her influence to inspire her audience. Target teamed up with Barfield-Brown or the retailer’s newest brand, Future Collective — a collection designed in partnership with influencers.