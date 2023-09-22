It’s no surprise that social media plays a significant role in our daily lives. However, a recent study has uncovered just how much time the average American dedicates to their favorite social platforms, revealing some staggering statistics.

B2B Marketplace DesignRush conducted an analysis of Similarweb website traffic data, focusing on the top five social networks: YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp and Instagram. The findings shed light on the remarkable amount of time individuals invest in these platforms.

YouTube Takes the Crown: YouTube emerged as the undisputed leader in this social media marathon, boasting the longest average visit duration of 20 minutes and 23 seconds. This incredible statistic translates to an estimated 1.3 million years or 482 million days spent on YouTube globally per month, based on 34.1 billion monthly visits.

Even more astonishing is the fact that YouTube Kids, a platform designed for younger audiences, surpasses its parent site with an average visit duration of 20 minutes and 40 seconds. For children who visit daily and adhere to the average time on site, this equates to over five days per year. If usage were to increase to the recommended maximum of one hour per day for ages 2-5, this figure would soar to over 15 days annually.

WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram: WhatsApp claimed the second spot in terms of time spent, with users dedicating an average of 18 minutes and 52 seconds per visit. Following closely, Twitter (now known as X.com) secured the third position, with an average screen time of 10 minutes and 43 seconds per visit.

Facebook and Instagram, while still significant players, registered lower average visit durations. Facebook users spent an average of 10 minutes and 34 seconds per visit, while Instagram users clocked in at 8 minutes and 14 seconds.

A Significant Chunk of a Lifetime: When assuming daily access to the top five social media platforms with a combined average visit duration exceeding 68 minutes, the numbers become even more striking. Users would dedicate approximately 4.77% of their lifetime to social media, equivalent to over 3 years and 9 months within an 80-year lifespan. To put it into perspective, that’s 413 hours or over 17 days annually spent scrolling through just these top five platforms.

If we subtract the estimated eight hours of daily sleep, the figure escalates to an astonishing five years and eight months. This eye-opening revelation underscores the profound impact social media has on our lives, as individuals invest an increasingly significant portion of their time in these digital realms.